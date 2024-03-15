WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s MI vs RCB Eliminator match

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 in Delhi on Friday.

The two teams have produced exciting matches over the last two seasons, and another is on the cards. While Mumbai won in the first three meetings, Bangalore bounced back to emerge victorious in the last one.

Both teams will come out all guns blazing in a bid to set up a final date with Delhi Capitals on Sunday night. On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today's MI vs RCB Eliminator match.

#1 Smriti Mandhana could go past Shafali Verma to be the fourth-highest run-scorer in WPL 2024

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana has been in scintillating form in this edition of the WPL. She has been consistent with her batting form and has led the team from the front. Overall, the left-hander has amassed 259 runs in eight matches at an average of 32.27.

Mandhana is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer in this edition of the tournament. If she manages to score seven runs against Mumbai, Mandhana will go past Shafali Verma's (265) tally to be the fourth-highest run-getter in this year's competition.

#2 Shabnim Ismail could leapfrog Sophie Ecclestone on the list of most dot balls bowled this season

Ace fast bowler Shabnim Ismail was released by UP Warriorz last year and was roped in by Mumbai Indians at the auction. She has done exceedingly well, picking up eight wickets in six matches.

Even more extraordinary is that she has bowled 85 dot balls in WPL 2024, which is second-best after Sophie Ecclestone's 88 dot balls. If Ismail bowls four more dot deliveries against RCB, she will leapfrog Ecclestone to be the bowler with the most dot balls bowled this season.

#3 Smriti Mandhana 4 boundaries away from going past Beth Mooney on the list of most fours hit

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana's batting is a sight to behold. Mandhana has played some sumptuous innings throughout the WPL 2024 season.

The left-handed batter has smacked 35 boundaries and 10 sixes this season, meaning 200 runs out of her total of 259 this year have come from boundaries.

Mandhana is currently third on the leaderboard in most boundaries hit in WPL 2024 behind Meg Lanning (44) and Beth Mooney (38). If she manages to score four boundaries on Friday night, she will leapfrog Mooney to occupy the second spot.

