WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s MI vs UPW match

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against UP Warriorz (UPW) in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The two teams have had contrasting campaigns so far. While Mumbai have won their first two games, UP are yet to taste victory and are fourth in the standings. Meanwhile, the defending champions are second in the points table and a win today will propel Mumbai to the top of the standings with six points.

The match will present players from both camps to achieve some milestones. On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today’s MI vs UPW match.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur can eclipse Shafali Verma in the list of most sixes hit in WPL 2024

Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has had an excellent start to this year's campaign. The right-handed batter scored a crucial half-century in the first game against Delhi Capitals and followed it with another match-winning 46* against Gujarat Giants.

Harmanpreet has stuck two sixes in the first two games and has a good chance of going past Shafali Verma in the list of most sixes hit by a batter in WPL 2024. Shafali has stuck four sixes and Harmanpreet needs to smack three sixes to leapfrogg her national teammate.

#2 Nat Sciver-Brunt can go past Harmanpreet Kaur to be the second-leading score in WPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt is arguably the greatest all-rounder at present in women's cricket. While she is yet to fire with the bat this season, the Englishwoman was one of the vital cogs in Mumbai's title-winning team last season.

Overall, Sciver-Brunt has amassed 373 runs in the history of the WPL from 12 matches at an average of almost 55. She is currently nine runs short of dislodging Harmanpreet Kaur as the second-leading run-scorer in the tournament.

#3 Shabnim Ismail can be the leading wicket-taker in WPL 2024

After a below-par campaign last year, UP Warriorz let go of Shabnim Ismail ahead of the auction. The South African pacer was acquired by Mumbai Indians and she has already proved her worth this season.

Ismail has been Harmanpreet's go-to bowler and has picked up four wickets in WPL 2024 so far. If she manages to take three more wickets, Ismail will go past Amelia Kerr to be the leading wicket-taker this season.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App