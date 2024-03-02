WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s RCB vs MI match

The ninth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) go up against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 2.

Bangalore are currently second in the standings with four points from three games. Mumbai, on the other hand, find themselves in fourth position with four points but have an inferior net run rate.

Both teams have produced some thrilling encounters in the last season as well. Mumbai have won both games in the last season and Bangalore will look for revenge this time around.

The upcoming WPL match will present players from both camps to achieve some milestones. On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today’s RCB vs MI match.

#1 Smriti Mandhana is 23 runs short of becoming the highest run-scorer in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana has made an excellent start to her WPL 2024 campaign. She registered her maiden half-century in the tournament in the last game against Delhi Capitals. However, he effort ended up in the losing cause.

Overall, Mandhana has amassed 130 runs in three games at an average of 43.33 this season and is currently second on the list of highest run-scorers. The left-handed batter is just 23 runs behind Grace Harris, who sits atop the chart.

Given the form she is in, Mandhana could very well go past Harris and occupy the top spot tonight.

#2 Nat-Sciver Brunt is 47 runs away from becoming the top-scorer in the WPL

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt is arguably the greatest all-rounder at present in women's cricket. She has yet to live up to her standards this season. Sciver-Brunt has got starts but has failed to convert them to big scores.

The 31-year-old will look to bounce back on Saturday against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sciver-Brunt has a knack for playing big knocks and if she gets going, the right-handed batter could go past Meg Lanning to be the top-scorer in the WPL.

Sciver-Brunt is just 47 runs short of Delhi Capitals skipper Lanning in WPL's all time run-scoring charts.

#3 Smriti Mandhana is three boundaries away from becoming the batter with the most fours in WPL 2024

Mandhana has had a superb start to her WPL campaign. She is currently the second-highest run-scorer of the season with 130 runs in three games, including a half-century.

The southpaw has struck 19 boundaries in WPL 2024. If she manages to hit three more fours against Mumbai Indians, Mandhana will go past Grace Harris to be the batter with the most boundaries this season.

