WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s RCB vs UPW match

The second match of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, February 24.

The tournament got underway in the most exciting way possible on Friday, February 23, with defending champions Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller.

Both Bangalore and UP boast several quality players in their ranks and another action-packed contest is expected. The two teams failed to make it to the final last season and will look to better their record this time around. While RCB finished fourth, UP were third in the standings after losing to Mumbai in the playoffs.

With an exciting game on the horizon, few players are on the verge of creating new milestones. On that note, let's take a look at three records that could be broken during today's RCB vs UPW match.

#1 Tahlia McGrath is 34-run short of becoming the 3rd highest run-scorer in WPL

UP Warriorz all-rounder Tahlia McGrath had a good outing in the last season of WPL. She amassed 302 runs from nine games at an average of over 50 and a strike rate of 158.11.

The Australian is currently ranked fourth on the list of the highest run-scorers in the history of the competition. She currently trails Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who is placed third in the charts, by 34 runs.

McGrath will fancy herself going past Harmanpreet and even try to displace Nat Sciver-Brunt, who is placed second with 351 runs from 11 games.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone is one scalp away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in WPL

UP Warriorz's left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone had an excellent campaign last season, picking up 16 wickets from nine games. She is currently placed second on the list of highest wicket-takers in the WPL.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Amelia Kerr is currently the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps. If Ecclestone picks up two wickets against Bangalore, she will leapfrog Kerr to become the bowler with the most dismissals in the competition.

#3 Grace Harris is four sixes away from becoming the batter with the most maximums

UP Warriroz's all-rounder Grace Harris is one of the most fierce batters in world cricket. She can clear any ground at will and struck nine sixes in the last edition of the WPL.

Harris will be keen to add a few more maximums to her tally when she takes the field for the first time this season against RCB. The Australian is four sixes short of replacing Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey as the batter with the most sixes in the WPL.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App