WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s UPW vs GG match

The eighth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see UP Warriorz (UPW) go up against Gujarat Giants (GG) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

UPW lost their first two games of the season but bounced back by beating defending champions Mumbai Indians in their third outing. The Warriorz are currently fourth in the standings with two points from three games.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have lost their first two games and are last in the points table. GG will be desperate to turn things around and open their account on Friday.

The upcoming WPL match will present players from both camps to achieve some milestones. On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today’s UPW vs GG match.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone could leapfrog Amelia Kerr as the highest wicket-taker in the WPL

UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone is arguably the best spinner in women's cricket at present. Her consistent line and length make it extremely difficult for batters to hit her.

Ecclestone has also made her presence felt in the WPL, scalping 19 wickets from 12 innings at an economy rate of 6.74. She is three scalps away from leapfrogging Mumbai's Amelia Kerr as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Kerr currently has 22 scalps under her belt from 13 innings, going at an economy rate of 6.82.

#2 Kiran Navgire could go past Shafali Verma in the list of most sixes hit in WPL 2024

UP Warriorz batter Kiran Navgire showcased her brute power after she was promoted to open the batting against Mumbai Indians. The right-handed batter smashed a 31-ball 57 as UPW chased down the 162-run target set by Mumbai with 21 balls to spare.

During her breathtaking knock, Navgire smacked six boundaries and four sixes. Overall, the 29-year-old has smashed five sixes and is four maximums away from leapfrogging Shafali Verma's tally of eight.

Given the form she is in, Navgire could very well eclipse the feat on Friday night.

#3 Sophie Ecclestone could jump to the second spot in the list of bowlers with the most dot balls

While she hasn't taken many wickets with just three scalps from as many games this year, Ecclestone has been economical, going at a rate of 7.13. She has bowled 30 dot balls in three games and is currently third on the list of most dot balls bowled this season.

If she manages to bowl one more dot ball against Gujarat Giants, Ecclestone will overtake Sophie Molineux, who sits second with the same number of dot deliveries.

