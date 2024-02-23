WPL 2024: 3 milestones that can be broken in today’s MI vs DC match

The second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will get underway on Friday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The campaign opener will be a repeat of last year's final where champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with runners-up Delhi Capitals.

These two teams have already produced a couple of nail-biting contests in the inaugural season. Mumbai won their first-ever meeting before Delhi returned the favor. Harmanpreet Kaur and company emerged victorious when it mattered most, winning the all-important final.

Batting first, Meg Lanning and company could only muster 131 runs in their 20 overs. In response, Nat Sciver-Brunt scored an unbeaten 60 off 55 balls to help Mumbai lift the trophy in the first-ever season.

The rivalry between these two sides was quite evident in the first season and it is likely to get more intense this year. Both teams will come up against each other hard in their quest to begin the tournament on a high.

The match will also present an opportunity for players from both camps to achieve some milestones. On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that can be broken in today’s MI vs DC match.

#1 Nat Sciver-Brunt can eclipse Meg Lanning to become the top-scorer in WPL

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning is currently the highest run-scorer in the history of the WPL with 345 runs in nine games at an average of 49.28. Mumbai all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, who won the Player of the Match award in the final, currently has 332 runs under her belt at an average of 66.40.

Sciver-Brunt currently trails Lanning by 13 runs and will have a good chance to go past the former Aussie skipper on Friday.

#2 Hayley Matthews can go past Marizanne Kapp in the maiden overs list

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marizanne Kapp bowled two maidens in the first season, which is the most by a bowler in the history of the WPL. The South African pacer is at the top of the list by having a better economy rate.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews, who won the Player of the Tournament award last year, has also bowled two maidens so far in the tournament's history. The West Indian cricketer will have a good chance of going past Kapp on Friday night.

#3 DC's Shafali Varma can go past Sophie Devine in the list of most sixes

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Sophie Devine struck 13 sixes in WPL 2023. She has hit the most sixes in the history of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Varma also has 13 sixes to her name. The swashbuckling opener will have a good chance of going past Devine when she takes to the field tonight when her team take on Mumbai Indians.

