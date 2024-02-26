WPL 2024: 3 records that were broken during MI's 5-wicket win over GG in Match 3

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their winning ways in the ongoing second edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as they beat the Gujarat Giants (GG) by five wickets. It was the third match of the tournament, held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, February 25.

After winning the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur decided to put GG to bat first. The MI bowling unit backed their skipper's decision as they restricted the Giants to a below-par score. Shabnim Ismail rattled the top order with her three wickets, while Amelia Kerr finished with a special spell of 4/17.

In reply, GG bowlers tried their best to make a match out of it by removing Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia early on. However, valuable contributions from Nat Sciver-Brunt (22) and Amelia Kerr (31) steadied the ship for MI before Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain's innings.

Harmanpreet remained unbeaten for her 46 and finished the game off with a six in the penultimate over of the match as MI registered a five-wicket win.

On that note, here are three notable records that were broken during the encounter between MI and GG.

#3 First time a No. 9 or lower order batter top-scored in a WPL innings

Tanuja Kanwar for Gujarat Giants

The Gujarat Giants had a terrible start to their campaign as they were left reeling at 78/7 within 14 overs of their innings. Thankfully for them, Tanuja Kanwar put some respectability to their total as she added crucial runs down the order.

Kanwar, who made just 13 runs in total last season, played a knock of 28 runs off 21 balls. She was the highest run-getter for her side in the game and became the first-ever No. 9 or lower-order batter to top-score in a WPL innings.

#2 First New Zealander to take four wickets in a WPL game

Amelia Kerr celebrating a wicket with Shabnim Ismail

Alongside Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr is undoubtedly one of the greatest New Zealand players to feature in the women's league. She performed admirably well in the first season and has done well in the first two games for MI this time as well.

Following her two wickets against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener, Kerr bowled an inspired spell of 4/17 against the Giants. In doing so, Kerr has become the first-ever player from New Zealand to take a four-wicket haul in WPL history.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur is now the highest run-getter in WPL history

Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for the Mumbai Indians Women's

Team India and Mumbai Indians' skipper Harmanpreet Kaur earned a massive record to her name after her match-winning 46* against GG.

The 34-year-old, who is known for her aggressive style and ability to dominate any bowling attack, has now become the highest run-getter in WPL history.

Harmanpreet currently has 382 runs after 12 innings, surpassing Meg Lanning on the list. The Delhi Capitals (DC) captain has mustered 376 runs so far and can reclaim her spot soon.

In WPL 2024, Harmanpreet has become the first player to reach the 100-run mark, as she has scored 101 runs at a strike rate of 134.66 across two games.

