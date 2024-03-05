WPL 2024: 3 records that were broken during RCB's  brilliant win over UPW in Match 11

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bounced back from their recent slump to clinch a convincing 23-run victory over UP Warriorz (UPW) in Match 11 of the WPL 2024 on Monday, February 4. The win came at a crucial moment as it capped off their home leg on a high note.

Setting the tone for the match, RCB were put to bat first after UPW won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Bangalore batters put on a strong display, amassing a mammoth total of 198 runs.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry played a key role in setting up the high score, mustering 80 and 58, respectively. Sabbhineni Meghana (28) and Richa Ghosh (21) also chipped in with decent contributions.

In reply, UPW batters failed to make a match out of the imposing target that was ahead of them. While Alyssa Healy (55) played a fine knock, she didn't find any able ally in the run chase. With RCB bowlers chipping in at regular junctures, UPW were restricted to 175/8.

The victory has been a much-needed confidence booster for RCB as they move forward in the tournament. It will be interesting to see if they can carry this momentum into the away matches.

On that note, here are three big records that were broken during the recent RCB vs UPW fixture.

#3 Highest WPL team total for RCB

The Bangalore-based franchise scored 198 vs UPW

Royal Challengers Bangalore's dominating batting performance against UP Warriorz wasn't just about securing a win, it was also a record-breaking feat. Their score of 198/3 is now the highest team total for RCB in WPL history.

This signifies a significant achievement, showcasing the team's strong batting potential. Their previous best was 190/6 which came against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in 2023.

#2 Second-highest partnership stand for 2nd wicket in WPL history

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry forged a match-changing partnership

The foundation for RCB's great team score was laid by their two star batters - Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry. The two stalwarts complemented each other quite magnificently and thrashed the UPW bowling attack with utter ease.

The duo added 95 runs together, which is now the second-highest partnership stand for the second wicket in WPL history. The 114*-run partnership between Nat Sciver-Brunt and Hayley Matthews for the Mumbai Indians (MI) is still on top of the list.

Apart from this, the 95-run stand between Mandhana and Perry is now also the second-highest partnership for RCB in WPL history. The 125-run partnership between Mandhana and Sophie Devine against GG last season is still the best for RCB in WPL.

#1 Highest score by an Indian captain in WPL

Smriti Mandhana raising her bat after her fifty

Smriti proved to be the star of the show as she played a captain's knock, mustering more than 40 percent of his team's runs on Monday. She was looking well set to hammer her maiden WPL hundred but was dismissed after a superb 50-ball 80-run knock.

Her match-winning 80 is now also the highest individual score by an Indian captain in the tournament's history. She has outmatched her own record that she made while scoring 74 against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on February 29.

[Stat credit: ]

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App