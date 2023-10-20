WPL 2024 retention: One surprise release from each team ft. Shabnim Ismail

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) organisers announced the retention players’ list for the second season in 2024. A total of 60 players, including 21 overseas players were retained by the five participating franchises. Meanwhile, they released 29 players as well.

Gujarat Giants, who finished at the bottom of the points table in the inaugural season, made the most number of releases (11) among all the teams. The Adani Sportsline-owned franchise also dropped four foreign players from their squad, while Royal Challengers Bangalore releasing three.

Let’s look at one player from each squad who didn’t deserve to be released in the next season of WPL.

5 WPL surprising released players for 2024 season

#1 Neelam Bisht (Mumbai Indians)

Neelam Bisht is a promising bowling all-rounder who has won ample of games for Punjab at the domestic circuit. The Dehradun-born player was sold to the eventual champions last year for INR 10 lakhs but didn’t got the opportunity to make a mark on the field. She warmed the bench for Harmanpreet Kaur’s title-winning team throughout the season.

The right-arm leg-spinner is currently playing for Punjab women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy in 2023. She recently registered an impressive figures of 1/8 from four overs against Sikkim, and helping Punjab win easily.

#2 Jasia Akhtar (Delhi Capitals)

When Jasia Akhtar was picked by Delhi Capitals for INR 20 lakhs in the first auction of WPL, there was an atmosphere of jubilation in the northern belt as Kashmir’s first women player was set to make a big foot in the world of cricket. However, the 35-year-old wasn’t played for a single game for the Meg Lanning-led side when many were expecting to see her talent on the big stage after her stories of determination was revered across the country.

With 114 runs in four games at a strike rate of 132.55, Jasia was the fourth-highest run-getter in the Senior Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy held in November last year in Raipur. She made 47 off 38 balls while opening the innings alongside Yastika Bhatia as India D lifted the title following a seven-wicket triumph over India A.

#3 Shabnim Ismail (UP Warriorz)

The former South African speedster played only three matches in UP Warriorz’s campaign in the first season. The selection was often shuffled between Shabnim and Australia’s hard-hitting allrounder Grace Harris in Alyssa Healy’s final XI.

Shabnim picked up three wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 8.76. Though she leaked enough runs, the immense experience of the Proteas women highest wicket-taker cannot be avoided.

With the WPL likely to expand in different cities of India from next year onwards, Shabnim’s ability to bowl lethal pace would have been a key for the UP-based franchise. The 35-year-old can be a backup pace option in case either Tahila McGrath or Grace Harris are unavailable to bowl.

#4 Kim Garth (Gujarat Giants)

Kim Garth was the first player to claim a five-wicket haul in the Women’s Premier League. The Ireland-born Australian pacer registered 5 for 36 against UP Warriorz on her debut WPL game, though the figures were overshadowed by Grace Harris’ blitz in the spectacular chase.

Garth, who was named as the last-minute replacement for Deandra Dottin, finished with most wickets (11) for Gujarat Giants in the tournament. The 27-year-old has been in terrific form recently, as she finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker (6) in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. She recorded 3/8 as the best figures of the series.

#5 Megan Schutt (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Megan Schutt had a tough time with the bowl in the first season of WPL and that shouldn’t be denying. The Australian pacer managed just four scalps in seven games at an economy rate of 8.46 in RCB’s dismal campaign under Smriti Mandhana’s leadership.

Schutt leads the charts in Women’s T20 Internationals, having picked 130 wickets in 102 games. She surpassed Pakistan pacer Nida Dar’s tally of 126 T20I wickets to become the most successful bowler in the shortest format during Women’s Ashes in July this year.

