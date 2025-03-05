WPL 2025 qualification scenarios: How can MI, GG, RCB and UPW qualify for the playoffs?

WPL 2025 is now 15 matches old. Gujarat Giants (GG) hammered UP Warriorz (UPW) by 81 runs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, March 3. Sent into bat after losing the toss, GG put up 186-5 on the board as Beth Mooney smashed 96* off 59 balls. In the chase, UPW were knocked over for 105 in 17.1 overs as Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwar picked up three scalps each.

Ad

Looking at the WPL 2025 points table after 15 matches, Delhi Capitals (DC) are on top, with 10 points from seven matches. Meg Lanning and co. are the only team to have confirmed their berth in the playoffs. Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians (MI) have six points from six and five matches respectively. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UPW occupy the last two spots, with four points each.

GG, MI, RCB and UPW are all in contention for a place in the WPL 2025 playoffs, although the task for the last two mentioned teams is tougher. In this feature, we analyze the WPL 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios for the four franchises.

Ad

Trending

Gujarat Giants (6 points, NNR: +0.357)

GG have moved to second place in the WPL 2025 points table, following their thumping victory over UPW in Lucknow. If they win their remaining two matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, they will finish with 10 points and will be confirmed of a place in the WPL 2025 playoffs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gujarat Giants can also qualify for the playoffs with one win in their remaining two games. As per Cricbuzz, they need to beat MI and then hope that UP Warriorz lose against either Mumbai or Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians (6 points, NRR: +0.166)

Inaugural WPL champions Mumbai Indians are third in the points table, with six points from five matches and a net run rate of +0.166. They are best positioned to qualify for the playoffs. Two wins would lift them to 10 points and confirm their berth in the WPL 2025 playoffs. If MI win all three remaining matches, they will directly qualify for the final ahead of Delhi Capitals.

Ad

Mumbai Indians can also qualify for the playoffs with eight points. For that, they need to stay above RCB and one of GG or UPW on net run rate. MI have the advantage of knowing what exactly to do since they will be playing the last two matches of the league stage against GG and RCB respectively.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (4 points, NRR -0.244)

RCB are down at fourth position in the WPL 2025 points table, with four points and a net run rate of -0.244. The defending champions began the T20 league with wins over GG and DC in their first two matches. Since then, they have lost four matches in a row, including a Super Over defeat to UPW. Shockingly, all their losses have been registered at home - the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For RCB to be in with a chance of qualifying for the WPL 2025 playoffs, they will need to win their remaining two league games. Eight points might still not be enough for them to qualify as three other teams can also get there. If sides are tied on points, the NRR will come into play. RCB have a poor run rate of -0.244. If they win only one match, RCB will end on six points. In such a scenario, they will be knocked out if two of UPW, MI or GG reach 8 points.

Ad

UP Warriorz (4 points, NRR -0.786)

UP Warriorz are last in the WPL 2025 points table, with four points from six matches. Having gone down to GG in their last match, they need to win their remaining two matches to reach eight points and stay in the hunt for a place in the playoffs.

UPW's remaining league matches are against MI and RCB. However, even wins in both matches might not guarantee them a place in the top three. If multiple teams finish on eight points, the run rate would come into play and UP Warriorz have an extremely poor NNR of -0.786.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️