WPL team-wise list of players selected for 2024 Women's T20 World Cup ft. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 15-member squad for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to take place from October 3 to 20 in UAE. The Women in Blue are joined by Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in Group A.

Harmanpreet Kaur continues to lead the side, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her deputy. Richa Ghosh and Yastika Bhatia are the keepers in the squad, with the latter's participation subject to fitness. Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav form a potent first-choice bowling attack.

Emerging player Shreyanka Patil finds a place in the squad but has still not recovered from her injury. Moreover, there are three other traveling reserves - Uma Chetry, Tanuja Kanwar and Saima Thakor.

The last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2023 saw India lose by five runs against Australia in the semi-finals. The Kaur-led side will certainly look to come up with an improved performance and win their maiden ICC event.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia* (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.

All the squad members have been a part of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as well. So, let's look at the WPL team-wise list of the players selected to represent the Indian women's team in the global tournament.

#1 UP Warriorz

Players - Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor and Uma Chetry (traveling reserves)

Experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma was UP Warriorz's finest performer with 295 runs and 10 wickets in eight innings in the 2024 edition. She was the most successful bowler for Team India in the Asia Cup with 10 scalps to her name.

Furthermore, Deepti recently helped London Spirit win The Hundred by scoring 200+ runs and taking eight wickets.

Meanwhile, right-arm pacer Saima Thakor took three wickets in six appearances for the Warriorz this year. Another reserve, Uma Chetry contributed eight runs in a solitary game.

#2 Delhi Capitals

Players - Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Swashbuckling opening batter Shafali Verma represented Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024. She slammed 309 runs at a strike rate of 156.85, with 71 as the top score. Shafali emerged as the best batter for India in the recently concluded Asia Cup with 200 runs in five innings.

Jemimah Rodrigues also impressed with her performances, as she contributed 235 runs at an average of around 40 in nine outings. The right-hander garnered 77 runs in four Asia Cup outings.

Handy spinner Radha Yadav secured 10 wickets in nine appearances at an average of 18.70 for the Capitals. Recently, she bagged six wickets in five appearances in the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, Arundhati Reddy picked up eight wickets in nine games of WPL 2024 and also picked up a couple of wickets in the Asia Cup.

#3 Gujarat Giants

Players - Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar (traveling reserve)

Dayalan Hemalatha contributed 115 runs in seven innings for the Giants in WPL 2024. The right-handed batter accumulated 63 runs in three Asia Cup games, with 47 coming against Nepal.

One of the traveling reserves, Tanuja Kanwar was the Giants' top wicket-taker with 10 scalps. With the bat, she managed to score 46 runs with an average of 11.50. In the Asia Cup, she conceded 76 runs off 16 overs and could pick up only a solitary wicket.

#4 Mumbai Indians

Players - Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajana Sajeevan

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was the top batter for Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024 with 268 runs at an average of 53.50, with a top score of 95*. The Asia Cup saw Harmanpreet garner 82 runs at an average of 41.

Keeper-batter Yastika Bhatia scored 204 runs at an average of 25.50 in the cash-rich league. Her only appearance in the continental event was against Bangladesh, where she hit 36 off 29.

Pooja Vastrakar had a disappointing WPL 2024, where she could pick up only five wickets and score 55 runs in nine appearances. In the Asia Cup as well, Pooja bagged only four wickets in as many games at an average of 28.

Sajana Sajeevan scored 87 runs at an average of 29 and picked two wickets for MI in WPL 2024. Earlier this month, she could accumulate only 20 runs in three innings while playing for India A against Australia A in a T20 series

#5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Players - Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana and Renuka Thakur Singh

India's ace batter Smriti Mandhana brought joy to the faces of countless fans of the franchise, as she led the side to the WPL 2024 trophy. On a personal front, Smriti was impressive with 300 runs at a strike rate of 133.92.

In the Asia Cup, the southpaw garnered 173 runs in four innings at an average of 57.66.

Meanwhile, Richa Ghosh has displayed her ball-striking abilities throughout this year. In the WPL, she smashed 257 runs at a strike rate of 141.98 and returned with 100 runs at a strike rate of over 200 in the Asia Cup.

Shreyanka Patil was RCB's most successful bowler in the past season with 13 scalps at a commendable average of 12.07. In her only appearance in the Asia Cup, Shreyanka ended with figures of 2/14 against Pakistan.

Asha Sobhana launched herself into the limelight by picking 12 wickets for RCB, including a five-wicket haul. Since then, she has played five international games and bagged eight wickets.

Right-arm pacer Renuka Thakur Singh had a disastrous WPL 2024 campaign, where she could secure only two wickets in 10 games. However, Renuka turned things around by picking seven wickets in the Asia Cup at an impressive average of 13.14.

