WPL 2024, Eliminator: 3 records that were broken in RCB's remarkable win vs MI 

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 final clash is now confirmed after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, March 15.

Despite some worrying signs throughout the game, RCB showed great courage and somehow managed to defeat the defending champions to seal their spot in the summit clash, where they will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, March 17.

RCB got off to a shaky start, losing wickets early and finding themselves at a precarious 49/4 after 9.1 overs. However, a valiant knock by Ellyse Perry (66 off 50 balls) steadied the ship.

She stitched together crucial partnerships with Richa Ghosh (14), Sophie Molineux (11), and Georgia Wareham (18*), taking RCB to a defendable total of 135/6.

In reply, MI looked poised for victory at one stage. However, RCB's bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets and held their nerve at the end. Despite some late resistance, MI fell short of the target by five runs.

On that note, here are three significant records that were broken in the Eliminator on Friday.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur is now the Indian with the most runs in WPL history

Harmanpreet Kaur for Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur looked unstoppable with the bat on Friday, putting MI in a strong position to chase down the target. She looked well set on 33, with four boundaries to her name.

However, pressure started to mount towards the end, and she was caught at long-on in the 18th over. Despite the unfortunate timing of her dismissal, the Mumbai Indians captain has become the highest run-scorer among Indians in WPL history.

Harmanpreet has amassed 549 runs at an impressive average and strike rate of 45.75 and 137.94, respectively. The 35-year-old has overtaken Shefali Verma on the list, who has scored 517 runs in 17 innings.

#2 Ellyse Perry is the first player to make 500 runs and take 10 wickets in WPL history

Ellyse Perry has been the best player for RCB

Ellyse Perry is having a great tournament for the Challengers. The Aussie has made the Orange Cap her own, amassing 312 runs at an average of 62.40.

Owing to her brilliant half-century on Friday, Perry also became the first-ever player to complete the double of 500 runs and 10 wickets in WPL history.

In the second innings, however, Perry was joined on the list by a new member as MI's Nat Sciver-Brunt also achieved the feat.

Perry has made 565 runs and has bagged 11 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.74 in 16 WPL matches.

#1 Lowest total ever defended in a WPL match

While RCB are more renowned for their star-studded batting line-up, it was their bowlers that shone against MI on Friday. Despite a low total to defend, they were on target for most of the innings.

At one point, MI were on the brink of making the final, needing just 20 runs off 18 balls. However, the RCB camp didn't drop their shoulders and executed an outstanding display of death bowling to restrict the Mumbai franchise to 130/6.

In doing so, the Royal Challengers successfully defended the lowest total (135/6) in WPL history. Earlier this season, the UP Warriorz (UPW) clinched a thrilling one-run victory against Delhi when they defended 138.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App