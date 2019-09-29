India vs South Africa 2019: Wriddhiman Saha is another day closer to wearing the Test gloves (again)

Wriddhiman Saha is currently the fifth most successful wicketkeeper in Tests with 85 dismissals

Wriddhiman Saha has endured a frustrating 19-month period since his last international appearance, which was against South Africa in January, 2018. Following his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury, Saha announced his return to competitive cricket by hitting a blistering 62-ball 129 for Bengal against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Siliguri-born cricketer further strengthened his case by scoring twin fifties in the Carribean soil while representing India A in the unofficial Test series. A hamstring injury ahead of the 2nd Test against the Proteas last year was followed by a spate of injuries which saw the then 33-year-old lose his place to young Rishabh Pant.

However, Pant - the incumbent Test keeper struggled to stamp his authority and therefore a toss-up between the two is likely to take place ahead of the home Test series against South Africa, starting on October 2.

The young dasher is the only Indian wicket-keeper to hit a Test ton in England and Australia but his recent string of failures and reckless shot-making hasn’t helped matters. Saha had to bide his time during the two-match Test series against West Indies as Pant was preferred over the seasoned campaigner. However, Pant failed to grab the opportunity as he managed to fetch mere 58 runs in three innings.

Saha is back in the Test fold

Meanwhile, a timely knock of 60 in the 2nd unofficial Test match against South Africa A will keep Saha in a positive frame of mind. Coming at no.5, Saha laced eight boundaries and looked in good touch. His craft behind the stumps has always been rated highly and with runs under his belt, the middle-order batsman will look to forge vital stands in the hour of crisis.

Running 🏃‍♂️ after a Month.. Pretty good feeling 😇😇 #wriddhimansaha pic.twitter.com/kayACdJwGS — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 10, 2018

India might well go with five bowlers and that is where Saha's credentials with the willow will come handy. In 32 Tests, the right-hand batsman has amassed 1164 runs at an average of just over 30. The numbers don't do justice to the talent in this case. Unlike few, Saha always puts a price on his wicket. His gritty hundred against a strong Australian attack on a difficult wicket in Ranchi is testimony to it. He is accustomed to playing well in home conditions.

At times he walks down the wicket to negate the spin and on other occasions- the sweep works out pretty well. More often than not, he has lived up to the role assigned to him by the management. There is a lot of clarity in his thought process and he is aware of the factor that sets him apart from the rest.

Here's wishing @Wriddhipops a speedy recovery. He underwent a laberal repair surgery in Manchester today under the supervision of BCCI Medical Team. pic.twitter.com/V4ZCW7DEJV — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2018

“As a wicketkeeper, I want to make fewer mistakes. In Tests, I give priority to my keeping skills. And I know, if I forge a 50-100 stand down the order, I can make a difference as a batsman.” Saha was quoted by Deccan Herald.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad had earlier endorsed a certain pact that states if a seasoned performer goes out with an injury, he gets his slot back on return. Saha will turn 35 next month and he might not get a long rope to cement his place, considering the fact that many names are waiting in the wing.

Undeterred by hurdles

But for someone who flourished in the domestic circuit by replacing Deep Dasgupta in the Bengal dug-out and later filled in the big shoes of MS Dhoni in the Test format, the task in hand is unlikely to get the better of him.

He is a man of few words. Saha stays away from social media and doesn’t even read the newspaper. An avid follower of Formula One, the Indian cricketer is a fan of Kimi Raikonnen. It won’t be too wrong to say that Saha might take inspiration from the Finnish racing driver to make a swift comeback into the fast lanes of international cricket.