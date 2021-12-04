Wriddhiman Saha's actions speak louder than words

He is one of the most softspoken cricketers around. Completely focussed on the job at hand, Wriddhiman Saha very seldom speaks much. All he wants to do is keep wickets and score runs for his team.

Having scored a spectacular fifty in Kanpur braving injury, he followed it up in Mumbai with yet another crucial innings at a time when India needed it the most. With Shreyas out for 18 and Mayank yet to reach his century, Wridhhi had to be there to give India the solidity they now enjoy at the end of Day 1.

On a track that is offering enough purchase for the spinner not to mention the bounce, Wridhhi had to be patient and yet play his shots from the very start. And he did. Every mistake from NZ was punished and this innings could go a long way in setting the match up for India.

"There is no point in complicating things" - Wriddhiman Saha

So how good is Wridhhi? While many have complained about the lack of runs in the past, former fielding coach R Sridhar is all praise for his work ethic. He says:

“Wridhhi is still trying to be perfect despite being the best wicket-keeper in the world. That’s how it should be. He still takes lots of one-handed catches in his quest for perfection in practice.”

Saha himself had the following to say:

“I am not doing anything different to be honest. I just focus on the bal till the very last second and commit to what I am doing. There is no point in complicating things. If you keep your technique simple, you will get your rewards.”

The last two years have been tough on Wridhhi. Multiple injuries have laid him low and Pant’s improvement means he is now India’s second-choice keeper. However, it doesn’t bother him. A perfect team player, he is very much at peace with himself.

I remember we were both getting a hair cut in the same salon in Kolkata the day before he left for an important tour and I asked him: “Do you feel apprehensive?”

All he said in response was:

“I will give it my best if the opportunity arises. I have always tried to control things that are in my hands. What isn’t controllable should just be left alone. It is not in my hands to get picked in the first eleven. You can’t get frustrated if you are not picked. You have to keep working hard and wait for your turn. And once you are given an opportunity just try and make the most of it. While I was out with an injury, at no point did I ever give up or feel I wouldn’t be able to come back. I never lost focus- that’s for sure.”

For Indian cricket we want Wridhhi not to lose focus for in the process he could well help the country win some more important matches.

