WTC Final: 3 reasons why India missed Shardul Thakur

At stumps on Day 2 of the WTC final, India would have hoped of comfortably crossing the 250-run mark. However, the Kiwis came back and dashed all hopes the following day, picking up the last seven wickets for just 71 runs. India collapsed drastically from 146-3 at one point to 217 all out.

The Indians started well with the ball though and looked threatening. However, they failed to pick up any wickets with the new cherry and allowed New Zealand to build a steady platform.

All this brings us to the question of whether Shardul Thakur, one of India's in-form bowlers, should have been given a chance in the WTC final?

In this article, we look at three reasons why Shardul Thakur's addition to the team would have made a difference

#3. Overcast and bowling conducive wicket

Sharul Thakur would have relished bowling in the WTC final

Conditions at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton were overcast leading into the WTC final with rain forecast for all five days of the Test match. With the conditions aiding fast bowlers, India should have contemplated on including another pacer in their line-up.

The inclusion of Shardul Thakur for the WTC final would have been the perfect foil to the bowling arsenal. The team already has Bumrah, Ishant and Shami. Thakur, who bowls around the 135 kmph mark, has a reputation for bowling consistent lines and lengths for longer durations.

Playing fourth pacer in the form of Thakur for the WTC final would have been ideal for team India given the spinners hardly found any purchase from the wicket.

#2. Batting depth

Shardul Thakur has seven half-centuries in FC cricket for Mumbai

Besides being a potent fast bowler, Shardul Thakur is an equally capable batter. The 29-year-old’s recent heroics in the Brisbane Test justify his batting credentials at the highest level.

Facing the likes of Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood, Thakur showed great composure and temperament to bail India out of trouble. Walking in to bat at 186-6, the Mumbaikar scored a gritty 67 to help India reach closer to Australia's first innings total.

Thakur's innings eventually turned out to be the difference between the two teams as India went on to win the Test match and the series.

From net bowlers who arrived for practice to the highest scorers in the innings.

We have to stand up and appreciate one of the most resilient fightbacks! @Sundarwashi5 @imShard#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/W3QlWd2HKC — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 17, 2021

Right-hander Thakur, who has featured in 63 domestic games for Mumbai, has a decent domestic batting record. Thakur has scored more than 1300 runs, notching up seven half-centuries for the domestic giants. He has also contributed with many substantial knocks for the 41-time champions of the Ranji Trophy.

Shardul Thakur’s inclusion in the WTC final could have helped India fill the seam bowling all-rounder’s gap. It is the piece of the jigsaw puzzle which has been missing since Hardik Pandya’s long exile from Test cricket.

#1. Recent form

Shardul Thakur was in top form in the home series against England

Shardul Thakur has been in stupendous form since 2021. After picking up seven wickets in his debut Test on Australian soil, the pacer has been on a wicket-taking spree.

Thakur, who played against England at home recently, was the highest wicket-taker in both the ODI and T20I series, scalping 15 wickets from eight games. The Mumbai pacer's knack for bowling sharp bouncers caught many English batsmen off-guard in the series.

Wicket Takooor 👏👏 #INDvsENG — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 23, 2021

With the WTC final being a pinnacle in every cricketer’s career, Shardul too would have hoped to ply his trade in the mega clash and help India win the championship.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar