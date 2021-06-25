WTC Final: 3 reasons why India need to play practice games ahead of their Tests against England 

India has started ringing in the changes to their approach for the England tour after their loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Recent reports suggest that the BCCI are planning on requesting warm-up games ahead of their five-match Test series against England starting in August.

According to The Indian Express: "Jay (Shah) will be speaking to ECB and its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tom Harrison to make arrangements for two warm-up games before the five-Test match series.”

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said.

“The secretary felt that the BCCI should request the ECB to give at least two warm-up games so that players can get in some good match practice before the series starts.”

The idea of having practice games will help India get match-ready against a formidable English side. As we await confirmation, we take a quick look at three reasons why the Virat Kohli-led side needs to play warm-up games before the two sides lock horns.

#1 Intra-squad games don't compensate for actual games

Roll back to the pre-WTC days, New Zealand came into the final on the back of a two-match series against England which they won 1-0. This served as the perfect warm-up and that gave them the edge over India in the all-important clash.

Meanwhile, India had intra-squad games and while that served as a simulation, it was not enough to prep them properly to face the stern Kiwi challenge.

#2 WTC final showed India hadn't adapted to England conditions

India's batsmen failed to read the conditions and the bowlers struggled to adapt to the nature of the pitch. It proved detrimental to the side as they allowed New Zealand to win the WTC final by eight wickets.

The practice games will help India get a feel of the conditions and increase their chances of putting up an improved performance.

#3 Shake off the rust after their WTC loss and plan ahead

For the next 20 days, players will be allowed to leave the bubble environment and take some time off. Some competitive games will help them hit the strides quickly, while also allowing the think-tank to make the right calls to select the playing XI to take the field on August 4.

