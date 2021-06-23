WTC final: 3 times Virat Kohli failed at crucial junctures in key ICC events

Virat Kohli was the first wicket to fall on the reserve day of the World Test Championship (WTC) FInal and his dismissal raised quite the furore from fans on social media. One of the discussion points was how the Indian skipper has faltered at key moments in major ICC events.

In the ongoing WTC final, Kohli was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson for 13. It was the second time he was dismissed by his RCB teammate in the same match. This also marks the second time the Team India skipper has fallen cheaply against New Zealand in an ICC event.

We take a look at some of Virat Kohl's dismissals in pivotal moments in major ICC games.

ICC 2015 WC: Kohli falters against Aus in the semifinal

Chasing a stiff 329 in Sydney, India were off to a solid start with openers Shikhar Dhawan (45) and Rohit Sharma (34) laying the groundwork.

Soon after Dhawan's dismissal, Kohli walked in only to scratch around for 1 off 12 balls before Mitchell Johnson got a short-delivery that he top-edged. India lost the game by a mammoth 95 runs.

ICC 2019 WC: Kohli fails against NZ in the semifinal

Kohli was dismissed by Boult in the semifinal of the ICC 2019 WC

It was a game that would have gone India's way had they not lost Ravindra Jadeja, who played the knock of his life. The painful image of MS Dhoni falling short of his crease will remain etched in every Indian fan's memory.

Kohli was one to fall cheaply again. He scored 1 before being castled by Trent Boult while chasing 240. It was a dismal start for openers KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (1), and Kohli's wicket just added to the pressure.

WTC final: Kohli falls cheapy against NZ again

Kyle Jamieson dismisses Virat Kohli for the second time in the match 💥



🇮🇳 are 71/3, leading by 39 runs. #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ

After scoring a patient and solid 44 in the first innings before being done by Jamieson, Kohli was dismissed by the tall quick again in the second innings of the WTC final, this time for just eight runs.

India lost openers Sharma and Shubman Gill on Day 5, and it was a nightmare reserve day for India as they lost Kohli, Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession.

