WTC final: Are New Zealand favorites to win the title?

As far as predictions go, former New Zealand cricketer Scott Styris made some bold auguries ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and NZ. The Test is slated to start on June 18 at Southampton.

Speaking on Star Sports, Styris predicted an NZ win in the inaugural ICC event.

“I think New Zealand will win and they will win by 6 wickets. I think Devon Conway is going to be the highest run-scorer and Trent Boult will get the most wickets,” Styris said.

This raises a most important question: Are the Kiwis favorites heading into the WTC final?

Why do the Kiwis start as favorites to win the WTC?

Much of this perhaps stems from the theory that the Kiwis had an early start to the final. By taking on England in a two-match Test series, Kane Williamson's men head to the WTC clash with ample game time.

The visitors will be particularly pleased with the way they fared in the first Test. A drawn match outlines areas that need to be worked on, and also to reflect on a brilliant batting performance by Devon Conway.

Their bigger stars in Williamson, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham may have had starts, but not big scores. However, Conway's knock goes on to suggest they have a reliable opening bat to accompany Latham.

NZ's bowling was impressive in the first Test as they dismissed England for 275 in the first innings. Tim Southee led the bowling attack, picking up a six-for and was ably assisted by Kyle Jamieson (3/85).

It might be premature to call them favorites heading into the second Test at Edgebaston. But with the intent they played in the opening Test, they might just pull off a 1-0 against England, especially with swingman Trent Boult set to return to further bolster their attack.

Meanwhile, India head to the WTC final without much match practice and the Kiwis will still be at warm from their second Test. That said, this is the same side that blanked England 3-1 in the Test series earlier this year. But the switch to T20 cricket and back might see India try and shake off some of the rust.

For now, the odds are in favor of Williamson & Co.

Squad for the WTC final and the England series:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

New Zealand's WTC squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, and Will Young.

Standby players:

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

