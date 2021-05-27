WTC Final: India's spin conundrum ahead of World Test Championship clash against NZ

Whether to play a fourth pacer or include a second spinner in the XI is the main contentious issue for the Indian cricket team's thinktank before the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, starting on June 18 at Southampton.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are set to open the innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara coming in at No.3 followed by captain Virat Kohli. With vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane set to slot in at five before Rishabh Pant's entry to the crease, the Indian batting looks all set. Even on the pace bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami are certainties in the playing XI, which means only two slots are up for grabs.

If the Indian team management decides to go ahead with four pacers, the competition for the all-round slot would be between Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. This means Hanuma Vihari, who is already playing county cricket for Warwickshire, may find it tough to get into the XI.

Even if there is a slot for a fourth seamer in place of a second spinner, three bowlers - Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj - would be competing for the lone spot.

India could play Shardul Thakur for a deeper batting unit

Shardul Thakur's batting could make a case for his inclusion in the XI

To strengthen the batting further, the Indian team also has the option of considering two frontline pacers in Bumrah and Ishant, and adding to that, the all-round ability of Shardul Thakur. This could also prove handy if India want to play two spinners, if the Southampton track appears spinner friendly.

Notably, this is the same venue where India lost the fourth Test match to England by 60 runs back in 2018, the result of which the hosts took an unassailable lead in the five-match Test series.

This was also the same venue where Moeen Ali took nine wickets in the match. So, there is enough reason to believe that India could be tempted to play two spinners in Ashwin and Jadeja, who are equally good with their batting skills.

Options are plenty, but fitness and form would be the main criteria for selection rather than reputation.

India's likely playing XI for WTC final v New Zealand -

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishab Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Shami.