WTC Final: Pros & cons of the 20-day break after championship

As the World Test Championship (WTC) draws closer, updates around the tournament continue to steadily pour in. The most recent is the 20-day break Virat Kohli and his men will receive from the bubble-life environment after their skirmish against New Zealand.

According to ANI's sources, the Indian contingent will get a break from the bio-bubble environment after the WTC final.

"The group will head off for the break on June 24 after the final against New Zealand and then regroup again around July 14 to prepare for the Test series against England which gets underway from August 4," the source said.

The source also added that the side needed to "switch off and relax" ahead of their competitive five-match Test series against England.

"The travel plans have to be made in such a way that the boys and families that are in the UK don't get stuck somewhere while taking the break.

"Imagine going to some other country and that place gets a travel ban due to a sudden rise in cases. You don't want their players or their families stuck. We are looking for places in the UK," he added.

In light of the recent announcement, we take a look at the pros and cons of the respite the players receive after the WTC final.

Pros of the 20-day break post WTC final scrimmage

(i) Players will receive quality rest and rejuvenation

Bubble life is taxing. The toll it takes on a player's mental health has been well-documented. Getting out of the bubble environment would give them a chance to break away from the monotony and a chance to explore the country.

With vaccinations being administered and the UK keeping a check on cases, the players will benefit from the mini holiday.

Not only would this mean switching off from cricket, but also some much-needed R & R to recover from injuries and niggles.

(ii) Family time and avoiding the risk of returning to India

With some of the players traveling with their families, there would not be a need for them to come back home and see their loved ones. The possibility of various places being looked at for their travel gives them time to spend with their families and not risk international travel.

Cons of the break

(i) Potential exposure to COVID-19

While the players may have been vaccinated ahead of their WTC clash, the fact that they may contract the virus cannot be overlooked. While this is highly unlikely, it is a factor that cannot be ruled out.

(ii) Injuries and unforeseen events

It is not uncommon to see events that have landed players in trouble in the past while being on tours. Injuries and risk of aggravation that players may have suffered during the WTC may be one of the cons.

Unforeseen events may serve as one of the negatives as well. With that said, the BCCI may have security measures in place for the players so that their transition from the bubble life to the outside world and back will be smooth.

What are your thoughts on the pros and cons of the break after the WTC final?

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava