WTC final: Virat Kohli bats for "series" of matches, Kane Williamson feels one-off game “brings a unique dynamic”

Virat Kohli feels having the World Test Championship (WTC) final played over a series is the way forward for the competition. The Indian skipper believes the closely fought India-New Zealand clash is proof that the showpiece event should be converted into a series.

New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the inaugural World Test Championship final. Ahead of the summit clash, many felt the final should have been a three-match series instead of a one-off event.

Virat Kohli, who has been a staunch supporter of a multi-game World Test Championship final, reiterated the same when he spoke to the media after the defeat:

“Absolutely. If you saw the way the game went, with whatever time we got on the field, why wouldn’t you want to see two more Tests with the same teams battling it out and eventually being the worthy winners of the World Test Championship?”

A round of applause to #TeamIndia for their incredible journey to the #WTC21 Final. 👏 👏



Congratulations to New Zealand for winning the World Test Championship. 👍👍



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/iveB9RTUDa — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

Virat Kohli has been one of the biggest proponents of Test cricket in recent years. Arguing in favour of multiple games in the World Test Championship final, the Indian skipper pointed out how a series allows the game to ebb and flow as the two sides go against each other. Kohli explained:

“I think historically all the great series that you have seen in Test cricket, you remember them over a period of three or five matches perhaps. When two teams go against each other, the series becomes memorable. I think this definitely has to be brought in. Not saying this because we aren’t on the winning side, but just for Test cricket and for this saga to be absolutely memorable."

Kohli continued:

I think it has to happen over a period of three games minimum so that you have a series to remember. Because there are going to be ups and downs through and through with quality sides going against each other knowing that there is so much on the line.”

Kane Williamson has a slightly different view to Virat Kohli

An incredible moment in @BLACKCAPS history 🏆



Congratulations to Kane Williamson and his team 👏#WTC21 #INDvNZ — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

While Virat Kohli batted for the World Test Championship final to be moved away from a one-off game, Kane Williamson celebrated the unique dynamic of the summit clash. The Kiwi skipper felt having a single game to decide a winner brings a special angle to the match. Williamson suggested:

“I suppose the exciting part to finals is that anything can happen. We know how fickle cricket is and we have seen it in other competitions and World Cups. The one-off factor does bring a unique dynamic which does make it exciting and leads to all sorts of things. On a given day anything can happen.”

The ICC had earlier admitted that a best-of-three final would be hard to accommodate in a packed international calendar. Williamson conceded that scheduling the same would be a headache in the future. The Kiwi skipper added:

“I suppose there are arguments for both sides and I guess the challenge would be scheduling that series amongst a lot of cricket that is already on but no doubt the more cricket you have within a series the more you do find out and the more it does reveal itself.”

With the next cycle of the World Test Championship due to begin soon, the ICC is expected to announce the tournament guidelines in the coming weeks.

Edited by Samya Majumdar