WTC Final: Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson pose with the ICC mace ahead of the marquee clash

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson posed with the ICC mace on the eve of the ICC WTC final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, which starts on June 18 (Friday).

The ICC took to their official Instagram handle to share the picture with fans. Kohli and Williamson were decked up in their jerseys to pose, with the majestic Southampton ground in the backdrop.

Both teams will be pumped to win the ICC mace in the inaugural decider of Test supremacy.

Rain likely to play spoilsport in WTC final in Southampton

Meanwhile, it has been pouring heavily in Southampton, which forced Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli to pose with the ICC mace on the balcony.

The Black Caps skipper had to run to save himself from the rain before sharing a laugh with his Indian counterpart.

New Zealand shared a small clip on their official Twitter handle:

If the forecast is anything to go by, the dreaded English summer rain could well be a constant companion during this WTC final. Temperatures will hover around 16-20 degrees Celsius, with significant chances of precipitation over the next five days.

The ICC, meanwhile, has added a reserve day (June 23) for the illustrious WTC final. The sixth day will only be used to “ensure five full days of play”. In simple words, it will only be used if lost overs (due to any reason) can’t be completed in the first five days of the WTC final.

In a statement published on their website, the ICC confirmed that the sixth day will only be used in case of any interruptions during the first five days.

The reserve day has been scheduled to ensure five full days of play, and it will only be used if lost playing time cannot be recovered through the normal provisions of making up lost time each day. There will be no additional day’s play if a positive result is not achieved after five full days of play and the match will be declared a draw in such a scenario.

“In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day.”

