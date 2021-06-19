WTC final: [Watch] New Zealand pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee engage in off-field contest

Two of New Zealand’s most successful pace bowlers, Trent Boult and Tim Southee, took on each other in an interesting off-field contest. They fielded a range of questions to find out who had better numbers while representing the Black Caps.

In a video posted on ICC’s official Twitter account, Trent Boult and Tim Southee are seen answering questions over their stats in international cricket - most matches, most test wickets, better Test bowling averages, most not-outs, etc. ICC shared the video with the caption:

“Who will come out on top in the Trent Boult v Tim Southee contest? #WTC21 | #INDvNZ”

🔴 Most Test wickets

🏏 Highest batting order?

✳️ Most not-outs?



Trent Boult and Tim Southee will be crucial to New Zealand’s fortunes in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The match was scheduled to get underway on Friday, but the opening day was washed out due to rain.

The duo are a lethal combination in Test cricket. While Boult has claimed 287 wickets in 72 Tests at an average of 27.85, Southee has picked up 309 wickets in 78 Tests, averaging 28.31.

The contest ended in a tie, with both players getting six questions right each.

Trent Boult will be up against MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the WTC final

UPDATE - It has stopped raining and there will be an inspection at 3 PM local and 7.30 PM IST. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/VzzuXxGPrF — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

While Team India opener Rohit Sharma is Trent Boult’s captain at the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), they will be opponents in the WTC final. MI bowling coach Shane Bond revealed at a recent press conference that Rohit and Boult had plenty of banter over facing each other in the WTC final.

Rohit recently opened up on the friendly exchanges between the two during the IPL and asserted that he was ready for the Trent Boult challenge in the WTC final. MI quoted Rohit as saying:

"We've had banter during IPL nets, he's a quality bowler. It will be nice to face him. He'll ask me some questions with the ball, and I'll answer them."

Rohit has played just one Test in England, but the WTC final will be the first time that he will be opening the innings in the longest format on English soil. Former cricketers like VVS Laxman have advised Rohit to be wary of Trent Boult’s incoming deliveries, asking him to play with a straight bat.

