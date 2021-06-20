WTC Final: When was the last time Virat Kohli scored a century in Tests?

Virat Kohli missed notching up another ton in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand.

The Indian skipper set up a solid platform for his 44. However, a nip-backer from pacer Kyle Jamieson castled him as he took the long trudge back to the pavilion.

With this, the wait continues for Kohli, who has gone 45 innings without a century across all three formats. His last Test ton came in 2019 against Bangladesh in Kolkata. 2020 was a century drought for the Delhi batsman.

In the shorter format, the right-handed batsman, who is six short of Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI world record of 49 centuries, has been stuck at 43 centuries since August 14, 2019.

That means he has gone over a year-and-a-half without an ODI ton. He last made 114 not out against West Indies in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

Virat Kohli's stats in WTC league phase and overall Tests

In the 14 WTC matches, Virat Kohli has notched up two tons and four fifties with a high score of 254*. Topping the list of leading run-scorers in the WTC league phase is Marnus Labuschagne (1675 runs), with England captain Joe Root (1660 runs) in second place.

Even though Kohli has had a rather average outing in the league phase by his own standards, he still boasts an impeccable Test record with 7490 runs from 91 matches at an average of 52.37. His Test journey also comprises 27 centuries and 25 fifties.

WTC final: Kohli's hard work undone by Kyle Jamieson

Jamieson stuck to his lengths throughout the session and reaped the rewards for it. Kohli, who got off the record with a sublime cover drive on Day 2, was the first wicket to fall on a delayed day's play.

Kohli's 44 comprised just that single boundary as he worked the ball around for one's and two's. Rishabh Pant was next to fall to the quick for a paltry four runs to leave India reeling at 156 for 5.

At the time of writing, Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (39) and Ravindra Jadeja were looking to rebuild after the loss of two quick wickets.

