“Yes, Cheteshwar Pujara definitely came with an intent to score runs” - Rohit Sharma 

Team India opener Rohit Sharma admitted that Cheteshwar Pujara came in with an intent to score runs on Day 3 of the Headingley Test. Rohit praised Pujara for his positive innings and hoped for the India No. 3 to carry on the good work on Day 4 as well.

Under the pump following an extended lean patch, Pujara has also faced a lot of criticism for his slow slowing in recent times. On Friday, though, he was a lot more proactive and scored a brisk 91 not out off 180 balls, keeping India’s hopes of saving the Test alive.

Pujara wore his most determined look and cruised to a sensational unbeaten 91.



Asked if Pujara had watched his old videos to get some confidence back, Rohit replied in the negative. He, however, admitted that the batter came out with the positive mindset to score runs. Replying to a query from Sportskeeda at a virtual press conference following the end of the day’s play, the Team India opener said:

“You are talking about a guy who has played 80-odd Test matches. I don’t think anything needs to be shown (old videos of his batting) before the game. Of course, there is a time to do all of that. But once you are playing a Test, you don’t want to get too much into details about what you are doing and what you want to. Talking about his batting, yes he definitely came with an intent to score runs. This innings of ours was never about survival. We had the intent to score runs and Pujara clearly showed that.”

“The way he got off the mark and then carried on from there, anything loose, he was ready to pounce on it. It shows that he had intent in his batting and that really helps. When you have that sort of intent, any loose deliveries will not be spared. With Pujara, we have seen it over the years, he is a very disciplined batsman. Yes, of late the runs haven’t come. But that doesn’t mean that the quality of Pujara has gone missing. The quality has always been there and you must have seen it today,” Rohit added about Pujara.

Rohit (59) and Pujara featured in a crucial 82-run stand for the second wicket on Friday after India lost KL Rahul for 8. Pointing out that the knock came under adverse circumstances, Rohit further said that it would be important for Pujara to carry on the great work. He stated about the 33-year-old:

“The way he batted, it was not the easiest of situations to go in and bat when you are 300 runs behind. To bat the way he batted, shows the character of the individual. Somebody who has gone everywhere and scored runs. From his perspective, he batted really well. But again, the team’s job is not done yet. We have got a crucial couple of days coming up. Hopefully, he can put his head down and keep batting like he does.”

There has not been any talk about Pujara’s batting in the dressing room: Rohit Sharma

While the lack of runs from Pujara’s bat has been a massive talking point among experts, Rohit claimed there has been no discussion regarding the batter’s form in the dressing room. He elaborated:

“To be honest, there has not been any talk about Pujara’s batting. The talks are only happening outside. Not a single conversation had happened with Pujara regarding his form inside the team dressing room. We know the quality and experience that he brings to the table. When you have a guy like that, I don’t think there needs to be much of a discussion."

“If you talk about his recent performances, yes he has not scored runs. But we saw a crucial partnership between him and Ajinkya (Rahane) at Lord’s, not to forget what he did in Australia. Those were crucial innings for us to win that historic Test series (2018-19). Sometimes we tend to forget, our memories are shortened. We need to think about what the guy has done over the years. It is not about one of two series’. It is about what he has done in his entire career,” Rohit concluded.

India bat brilliantly through the day as Rohit, Pujara both hit confident half-centuries.



India ended Day 3 at Headingley with the score reading 215 for 2. Indian captain Virat Kohli (45*) was giving Pujara company at stumps.

