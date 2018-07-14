5 best paybacks by Indian Players

Cricket is a gentleman's game. Every player tries to maintain the spirit of the game. But the on-field temperature sometimes rises when both teams take the field. The players get engaged in a healthy conversation and soon the conversation evolves into a vigorous fight. They start exchanging verbal volleys which more often than not cross the acceptable line.

The Aussies once used to be popular in this art but in the current time, every team has a certain brand of cricket and all of them want to show their dominance when they are battling it out on the cricket field.

The Indian Cricket Team has also given a fair share of controversies in the history of cricket. Though the team members do not use to get into fights in the olden days; the past two decades have seen the angry smirkish and ill-tempered behaviour for innumerable times. The team has seen a plethora of ugly fights.

But what’s the best thing is that the Men In Blue don’t reply to the sledging with another abuse but instead pay it back by their performance and make the opponent regret. On many occasions, when the circumstances and testosterone together caused tempers to fray, the Indian Cricketers decided to increase the tempo of their game and replied back in style.

Although there have been many occasions when such kind of instances took place, the following 5 brawls deserve to make it on the list the most.

#1 Venkatesh Prasad vs Aamer Sohail

India vs Pakistan has always been the fiercest rivalry of world cricket and it was yet again proved in this match.

All the cricket fanatics were just going crazy after hearing that it’s going to be India vs Pakistan in the Quarter-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996. The hosts, India, won the toss and elected to bat first. With the help of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s fighting 93 and Ajay Jadeja’s 45-runs’ blitz, India posted a decent total of 287.

Pakistan was off to a blazing start as Saeed Anwar and Aamer Sohail made a partnership of 84 runs in the first 10 overs. Anwar got out on the score of 84 runs but the Stand-In captain, Aamer Sohail continued the damage at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

All of a sudden, on the second-last ball of the 15th over, a moment came when Aamer whacked Srinath’s delivery for a four and then charged his bat towards the bowler as if he was saying, “Go fetch that”. Sohail tried to repeat the same on the next ball but the tables turned as the pumped-up Venkatesh Srinath clean bowled Pakistan’s skipper. The fans erupted in Joy as Sohail was walking back to the pavilion.