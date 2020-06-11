You need to start playing ASAP, says Rohit Sharma to Ajinkya Rahane

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane revealed on Twitter how he is making the most of the free time.

Star opener Rohit Sharma was quick to give a tongue-in-cheek reply, telling Rahane to start playing as soon as possible.

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.

Indian Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took to Twitter to express how he is making the most of the free time that is there at his disposal right now and quickly received a fun response from teammate Rohit Sharma.

With no cricket being played due to the coronavirus outbreak, many cricketers are spending quality time doing some or the other productive work.

You need to start playing ASAP: Rohit Sharma

Ajinkya Rahane revealed his what he has been up to by tweeting, "Everyday I take out some time for myself where I rest with my thoughts, type it out & go through old pictures. It really helps in keeping a peaceful mind."

Seriously bro you need start playing ASAP 🤔 https://t.co/VBAVtsB41s — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 10, 2020

India team opener Rohit Sharma was quick to reply humorously to Ajinkya Rahane's tweet. He said, "Seriously bro you need to start playing ASAP."

These fun interactions between cricketers have been the new norm during this coronavirus pandemic. Cricketers are able to spend quality time with their family and are also able to chat with other cricketers on live sessions on apps like Instagram and Facebook.

Rohit Sharma himself has been a very ardent user of social media platforms as he has had fun Instagram live sessions with players like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, etc. Rohit Sharma also took to Twitter to wish everyone a very happy World Ocean Day recently and urged everyone to not pollute the ocean.

Happy world ocean day. Let’s keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy 🌊 💦 🐠 pic.twitter.com/hho8RvWJb4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 8, 2020

Rohit Sharma tweeted, "Happy world ocean day. Let's keep our ocean and life under water nice and healthy."

Rohit Sharma was also active on social media on World Environment Day and spoke about keeping the environment pollution free and taking care of nature.

He Tweeted, "This #WorldEnvironmentDay embrace the outdoors from within. Join me in celebrating #biodiversity -- clear blue skies. birds in balconies and wildlife roaming our streets. It's #TimeForNature. Happy World Environment Day," and shared a video that spread more awareness about keeping the environment clean.