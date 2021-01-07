'You are playing, but don't tell anyone' - Tim Paine reveals amusing conversation with Will Pucovski 

Australian captain Tim Paine has revealed a whimsical conversation with Will Pucovski before the youngster's debut on Thursday. Paine confessed that he had informed the youngster about his debut a couple of days before the Test.

Will Pucovski had a memorable start to his international career. He rode his luck on a couple of occasions but made 62 crucial runs from 149 deliveries. The 22-year-old looked solid with his plain sailing technique and tangible determination.

Talking to cricket.com.au, Tim Paine said he couldn't lie to the youngster because he was excited for him.

"I might have a little bit of a confession to make actually. Because he (Pucovski) was in my room a couple of days ago and he sort of asked (if he would be making his debut). I couldn't lie to him. I said, 'You are playing, but don't tell anyone.' So I let it slip, but I was just excited for a mate," said Tim Paine.

Is there a bit of Ponting in this Pucovski pull?



The shot that brought up 50 for the Victorian! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/mykOyBtSPr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 7, 2021

Pucovski's knock included four boundaries and the batsman was just settling into his groove before a searing yorker from Navdeep Saini caught him off-guard. Nevertheless, Pucovski's knock has given the Australian management some hope in solving their conundrum about their opening batsmen.

Will Pucovski's debut was a special moment for him and Andrew McDonald: Tim Paine

Andrew McDonald presented Will Pucovski with his Australian cap on Thursday.

The assistant coach of the Australian team Andrew McDonald presented Will Pucovski his debut Baggy Green. McDonald coached Pucovski for three years at Victoria and the duo share an emotional bond. Tim Paine suggested that Pucovski's debut was a special moment for McDonald as well.

"He's (McDonald) gone through a lot with him, in his development, on his Shield debut, and also through a lot of tough times for Will. I know they've got a great relationship and it was a really special moment for both of them," added Tim Paine.

India and Australia shared honors on the rain-affected day. India has sent both the openers packing on the flat pitch. However, Australia's premier Test batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are still standing firm at the crease. Day 2 will likely bring more riveting action between the two rivals.