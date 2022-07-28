"You won't see any significant changes in the number of or proportion of ODIs in the next FTP" - ICC CEO

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice has come forward in support of the one-day international format amid its struggle for survival. Allardice asserted that there won't be any drastic reduction in the number of ODI matches in the next FTP (Future Tours Programme).

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' retirement from ODIs due to an 'unsustainable schedule' has raised questions about the need for the format. Former Pakistan captain and seamer Wasim Akram has also called for it to be scrapped moving forward.

With regards to the next FTP, Allardice stated the following, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"The countries have been still scheduling multiple number of ODIs in their Future Tours Programme (FTP). You won't see any significant changes in the number of or proportion of ODIs in the next FTP."

The ICC's statement came a day after its annual conference in Birmingham, with the backdrop of players preferring T20 franchise cricket over their international commitments. CSA also recently withdrew from their ODI series against Australia in January 2023 to have their players for their T20 league. The apex body announced that the series could still happen.

"We've still got nine months in the window available to complete the Super League series" - ICC

England v South Africa - 2nd Royal London Series One Day International

The Australian further called for the ICC members to work out the schedule for series' coming under the ICC ODI Super League.

He said:

"We've still got nine months in the window available to complete the Super League series. How the series is scheduled is between the two members to resolve. Whether they come to some arrangement, there might be some discussions going on. We will be dealing with that if that series does not take place."

Allardice added:

"Each of them has to manage that balance between domestic competitions, their international schedule and the management of their players. Each of those boards is in a slightly different situation. So there isn't a one-size-fits-all approach to that balancing issue."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns ODI Tri-series set to make a comeback in International cricket in the next FTP cycle. (Source - Espn Cricinfo) ODI Tri-series set to make a comeback in International cricket in the next FTP cycle. (Source - Espn Cricinfo)

Amongst current players, Australian batter Usman Khawaja predicted that 'one-day cricket is dying a slow death'.

LIVE POLL Q. Should ODIs be scrapped? Yes No 3 votes so far