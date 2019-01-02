You sledge right: Australian PM shares a light moment with Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant seems to have become a fan favourite in Australia

On the very first day of 2019, the players from both India and Australia were hosted by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at his residence ahead of the fourth and final Test between both the sides that gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant stole the show for two reasons. Firstly, when the Indian team decided to go formal by wearing white shirts with blue pants and a Nehru coat over the shirt. While every member of the Indian team and the support staff followed the dress code, Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were in a league of their own as they wore suits over their shirts instead of the Nehru coat.

Later, the Indian players were greeted by the Aussie PM one-by-one. When it was Pant's turn, he was recognized by Scott Morrison as the guy who sledges during the game. When Indian team manager Sunil Subramaniam introduced Pant to the Aussie PM, he said, "Ahh yes! You sledges right? You are very welcome, we like competitive game."

One cannot fault the Australian PM as Rishabh Pant has been very consistent with whatever he has been doing in the series, be it his batting or wicket-keeping or even sledging.

Pant and Australian captain Tim Paine were involved in some hilarious banter during the MCG Test. It was started by Paine, who asked Pant whether he can babysit his kids so that he can go for a movie with his wife.

Later in the game, Pant gave it back to Paine when he referred it as a temporary captain. Following the game, Paine's wife, Bonnie Paine shared a photo of Pant holding their kids and had a caption 'best babysitter' and tagged Pant on her Instagram story.

One can surely say that Rishabh Pant is winning a lot of hearts in Australia following his antics in his first tour Down Under.

