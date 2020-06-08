You cannot suppress talent: Azharuddin on promoting Sachin Tendulkar to the top of batting order

Sachin Tendulkar, who did not have a century in his first 5 years of playing career, was promoted to the top by Azharuddin.

Azharuddin had a chat with Ajit Wadekar and promoted Sachin to the top of the batting order.

Sachin's career catapulted after being promoted to the top

Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday opened up about one of his key decisions as a captain that changed the face of Indian cricket and the fortunes of a legend of the game.

In a chat with Indranil Basu on the Sportskeeda Cricket page on Facebook, Azharuddin revealed one of the boldest yet greatest decision he took of sending Sachin Tendulkar to open the innings. On being asked what went behind the decision, Azharuddin said:

“Well, actually he was playing so well. It didn’t come initially to me (making him opener) but then I realised him playing at number 4 & 5, making 30s and 40s, it wasn’t his position as he was very aggressive. Then Navjot Singh Sidhu got injured in one match and I got talking with Ajit Wadekar (Team manager) and ultimately were convinced that Sachin should open the innings”

And that’s how the 21 year-old youngster Sachin Tendulkar was promoted to the top where he cemented his position as one of the top openers of all time.

“We felt the player needs to be given a chance and why not, he was useful “ added Azharuddin.

Sachin Tendulkar became a phenomenon after the move

Moving Sachin Tendulkar up the batting order was the catalyst that made him a phenomenon. Sachin Tendulkar eventually ended up with 49 ODI centuries in 463 matches and is now regarded as arguably the greatest batsman to play the game.

When asked how did Sachin Tendulkar react to the decision of being promoted as an opener, Azharuddin remarked that he was very happy and that he always wanted to open the innings.

“You cannot suppress the talent. He had the talent, I just made sure he got all the support and made sure he stuck to that number 1 position.” Azharuddin further added.

Advertisement

Scolded by the BCCI too

Mohammed Azharuddin also revealed that in 1998 the selectors told him to make Sachin bat down the order at number 4 against Bangladesh.

“I sent him at no. 4 and he played well scoring 80 odd runs against Bangladesh but I realized that it wasn’t his position and therefore sent him out at no.1 again. I got scolded after coming back to India.” said Azharuddin.

Mohammed Azharuddin was one of the successful captains of India. He led India in 47 Tests and 174 One Day Internationals.