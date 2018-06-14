5 Youngest players to score a One Day International hundred

The list is topped by an Indian captain.

Amelia Kerr, a 17-year old batswoman from New Zealand, batted herself into the history books when she surpassed Belinda Clark's long-withstanding record of the highest individual score in Women's ODI cricket.

But what's more surprising is that this talented White Ferns player is just 17-years old and she has broken a record that was created three years before she was even born.

While people tend to start dreaming of donning their national colours and representing their countries at the international level since a very young age, not many of them do succeed to turn their dream into a reality.

However over the 47 years that ODI cricket has been played for, it has given the game of cricket many 'teenage sensations' to be proud of.

Here is the list of 5 youngest cricketers from Men's and Women's ODI cricket to have a hundred to their name:

#5 Charlotte Edwards (17y 243 days)

Charlotte Edwards retired in 2016.

Charlotte Edwards is one of the more renowned names in Women's cricket with a career spanning over 20 years. When Charlotte made her debut in 1996, she became the then youngest player to have played for England.

The young female prodigy had already scored two ODI centuries before her 18th birthday, first of which came against a touring South Africa.

Edwards scored 102 but her first ODI ton went in vain as SA chased down England's total of 253.

This teen centurion then went on to become one of England's all-time greats and one of the most successful captains in men's and women's cricket for England.

She led England in 220 matches and won three Ashes series (2008, 2013 and 2014) and World Cup and World T20 double in 2009.