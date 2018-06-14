Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Youngest players to score a One Day International hundred

The list is topped by an Indian captain.

Manya Pilani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 16:38 IST
1.38K

Amelia Kerr, a 17-year old batswoman from New Zealand, batted herself into the history books when she surpassed Belinda Clark's long-withstanding record of the highest individual score in Women's ODI cricket.

But what's more surprising is that this talented White Ferns player is just 17-years old and she has broken a record that was created three years before she was even born.

While people tend to start dreaming of donning their national colours and representing their countries at the international level since a very young age, not many of them do succeed to turn their dream into a reality.

However over the 47 years that ODI cricket has been played for, it has given the game of cricket many 'teenage sensations' to be proud of.

Here is the list of 5 youngest cricketers from Men's and Women's ODI cricket to have a hundred to their name:

#5 Charlotte Edwards (17y 243 days)


Australia v England - Women's T20: Game 3
Charlotte Edwards retired in 2016.

Charlotte Edwards is one of the more renowned names in Women's cricket with a career spanning over 20 years. When Charlotte made her debut in 1996, she became the then youngest player to have played for England.

The young female prodigy had already scored two ODI centuries before her 18th birthday, first of which came against a touring South Africa.

Edwards scored 102 but her first ODI ton went in vain as SA chased down England's total of 253.

This teen centurion then went on to become one of England's all-time greats and one of the most successful captains in men's and women's cricket for England.

She led England in 220 matches and won three Ashes series (2008, 2013 and 2014) and World Cup and World T20 double in 2009.

Page 1 of 3 Next
Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Shahid Afridi
5 popular captains who were dismissed for a duck on ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers with highest number of fifties without a...
RELATED STORY
5 players who used their lucky break to carve a great career
RELATED STORY
5 best overseas Test knocks by Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
Top 5 exceptional players whose careers ended on a sour note
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players with the highest combined strike rate in...
RELATED STORY
Three memorable events that happened on March 16 over the...
RELATED STORY
10 youngest captains in Test cricket history
RELATED STORY
Top 5: Prominent players who started their T20 career...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Only Test | 04:00 AM
IND 347/6 (78.0 ov)
AFG
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS AFG live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
AUS 214/10 (47.0 ov)
ENG 218/7 (44.0 ov)
England win by 3 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd Test
SL 71/3 (20.2 ov)
WIN
LIVE
Day 1 | Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat.
SL VS WIN live score
Quarter Final 1 | Today
NOT 255/8 (50.0 ov)
KNT 257/1 (35.5 ov)
Kent win by 9 wickets
NOT VS KNT live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us