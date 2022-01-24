"Your effort has made the whole country proud" - Jaya Bhardwaj appreciates fiance Deepak Chahar after the 3rd ODI

Deepak Chahar's fiancee Jaya Bhardwaj has put up a social media post appreciating the former's valiant effort in the 3rd ODI against South Africa. It came on the back of Chahar's exhilarating half-century that almost took India home in their 288-run chase.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jaya Bhardwaj appreciated Deepak Chahar's hunger to perform and give his best for the country, citing the 3rd ODI as an example.

"I have seen you wake up every morning for practice and go for every single game with the same hunger to perform and give your best for your country as I saw yesterday in the game," said Jaya Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj further continued about how hard work, dedication, passion and enthusiasm are what defines a champion. She further stated that though his efforts went in vain, Chahar made the whole country proud.

Bhardwaj concluded by acknowledging Chahar's zest for winning the toughest of battles for his team and country.

Bhardwaj said:

"Days are hard when you are playing and harder when you are not but the hard-work, dedication, passion and enthusiasm you show on and off field for this game is what truly makes you a champion. A sport as competitive as cricket, sometimes you win the game and sometimes not but your effort has made the whole country proud. You have shown that you are ready to win the toughest of battles for your country and your team... proud of you.. Jai Hind"

Take a look at Jaya Bhardwaj's post for Deepak Chahar here:

Deepak Chahar 34-ball 54 almost takes India home

Walking out to bat at 195/5, Deepak Chahar counter-attacked his way to a 31-ball half-century in the 3rd ODI against South Africa. This was Chahar's second fifty in the 50-over format and he wrested the control back in India's favor in the game.

However, with 10 needed off the last 3 overs, Chahar skied a slower delivery off Lungi Ngidi into the hands of Dwaine Pretorius. India fell 4 runs short of their 288-run target in the final over, that resulted in a 3-0 sweep for South Africa.

Quinton de Kock was declared the Player of the Match for his knock of 124 that set up South Africa's score of 287. De Kock was also declared the Player of the Series for his tally of 229 runs, the most across both teams.

Edited by S Chowdhury

