"YoYo test cannot be the only test to ascertain the fitness level of an individual," says former India fitness trainer Ramji Srinivasan

He also praised the Chhattisgarh Ranji team for their lofty fitness goals.

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive 22 Jun 2018, 20:53 IST
Rayudu was dropped from India's squad for England after failing the YoYo test
First, it was Sanju Samson, then it was fast bowler Mohammed Shami and then one of the stars of IPL 2018, Ambati Rayudu. As three Indian players failed their fitness test in the space of a few days, the entire nation was enamored with the YoYo test, which has been set as the basic fitness parameter by the Indian cricket team. Former national team fitness trainer Ramji Srinivasan believes that the YoYo test alone cannot be used to assess the fitness of a cricketer.

"YoYo test cannot be the only test to ascertain the fitness level of an individual. This is one aspect of it. It has to be a comprehensive battery of tests. Cricket is an anaerobic sport. I don't know how far YoYo is effective. You need to have a grading system, you cannot just have one test to pass or fail." Ramji told Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat.

Ramji, who was with the Indian team as they won the 2011 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy and reached the No.1 ranking in Tests, spoke about the need for balancing things when it comes to fitness. He also added that even in basketball, a sport that requires incredible endurance and fitness levels, the NBA teams don't do YoYo tests.

"Cricket is a game of skill, mainly mental skill. One has to be mindful of balancing it," he said before adding that the Australian cricket team no longer uses YoYo tests.

"Cricket is not a contact sport. It is a stop, go, rest sport. You can stop, go, rest also, take your time. It is not a question of having to bowl a ball within this second or hit a run within this over. You can take your time, whether it is a batter or a bowler. in focusing and getting physically and mentally ready. That is why you need all parameters and not just one parameter."

He also praised the Chhattisgarh Ranji team, who have recently set their YoYo test mark as 17, even though the benchmark for the Indian team is only 16.1.

"It is a welcome thing that somebody is taking the onus and the initiative. The trainers have to set the standard up. It is a very good sign and I really appreciate the support staff there, including the coaches, without the coaches support you cannot do anything. It is a wonderful initiative to set the standard. That is how we have to go. The states have to set the standard."

