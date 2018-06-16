Yo-Yo Test: 5 Players who were not selected due to the Yo-Yo Test

These players were not considered for selection as they failed the Yo-Yo Test

Shubham Kulkarni TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 19:28 IST 5.05K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Delhi Daredevils training Session

Since Virat Kohli has become the captain of India for all three formats the parameters for. the selection has changed. The team management has now decided that a player will be selected in the Indian squad only if he passes the Yo-Yo Test. Even the India A players are selected on this basis. So if a player is not fit enough to pass the Yo-Yo Test then he can't be a part of Indian Squad. It is compulsory for each and every player - even the Test Specialists to pass this Test. When this Test was announced it had mixed views from the experts. Some suggested that it was a good move and will make the players fit.

On the other hand some we're of the view that if a player has a great skill level and is falling short of the Yo-Yo Test by just a few points then he should be selected. The demands of the game are such that if a player wants to play all three formats then he has to be fit. Earlier there wasn't much emphasis on fitness but nowadays the sport of is demanding fitness. Some Indian players have been on the wrong side of this Test and have failed the Test. Unfortunately, they were left out of some important matches. So, let's have a look at 5 such players.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was dropped due to fitness issues

Yuvraj Singh was part of the Indian Team which went to England in 2017 to play the Champions Trophy. He played 3 more ODIs after that in West Indies and since then has never played for India. After the West Indies tour, India traveled to Sri Lanka to play 5 ODIs and when the squad for that series was announced Yuvraj Singh wasn't named in that squad. The first report came as he was rested from the team.

However, later on, it was reported that he was dropped as he failed to clear the Yo-Yo Test. Yuvraj Singh didn't get selected for a lot of series due to this Yo-Yo Test. Earlier this year Yuvraj passed the Yo-Yo Test but he didn't have game time under his belt. He missed a lot of domestic matches to perform well in this Test.

Eventually, he did pass the Yo-Yo Test but didn't score much with the bat in the remaining domestic season and in the IPL as well. Looking at his current form, it looks difficult for Yuvraj to make a comeback, but if he can score runs in the upcoming domestic season he still has a chance as he has passed the Yo-Yo Test.