Yuvraj Singh asks BCCI for permission to participate in foreign T20 leagues

Yuvraj Singh last played for India during the 2017 Champions Trophy

What’s the story?

Yuvraj Singh has reportedly reached out to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), seeking permission to participate in T20 leagues that are held outside India.

In case you didn’t know…

Following an unsatisfactory season in the IPL and a scant possibility of making it to the national team, the veteran all-rounder called time on his glittering career through a media interaction on June 10th, 2019.

Heart of the matter

In his retirement speech, Yuvraj had made it clear that he would not be playing in the Indian Premier League or any other T-20 league in India and would rather opt for foreign leagues.

Speaking at the media gathering, Yuvraj was quoted saying -

“I want to play T20 cricket. At this age, I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL.”

Previously, retired cricketers such Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and even Sachin Tendulkar have played in tournaments organized outside the country, but it has been a strict no from the BCCI for active players to go and participate in foreign leagues.

Recently, Irfan Pathan, who is yet to announce his retirement from domestic cricket became the first Indian player to feature in the Caribbean Premier League draft but had to face some serious heat from the board. One can only wait to see if Yuvraj Singh indeed gets the permission from the BCCI.

What’s next?

All the fans of the hero of India’s 2011 World Cup triumph will be hoping to get a final glimpse of their favourite player, but it would be an uphill task for Yuvraj to get all the clearances from the BCCI, as the board is yet to sanction a player from India to go and participate in a foreign tournament.