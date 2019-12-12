Yuvraj Singh celebrates 38th birthday; wishes pour in on Twitter and Instagram
Wishes poured in from all corners as former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 38th birthday today. From batting great Sachin Tendulkar to current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, tweets came in from the entire cricketing community.
Yuvraj Singh was an integral part of the 2007 World Twenty20 in South Africa and the 2011 World Cup in India, cementing his place as one of the darlings of Indian cricket.
The dashing left-hander had his share of ups and downs that included a devastating battle with cancer post his herculean all-round effort in the 2011 World Cup. The International Cricket Council reminded the world with a tweet showcasing his 360-degree hammering of Stuart Broad, hitting the young bowler for six sixes in an over in Durban during the 2007 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement and bid adieu to the game this year on June 10.
The Chandigarh born played 40 Tests, 58 T20Is and 304 One Day Internationals in his 19-year long career scoring a combined total of 11,778 international runs and picking 148 wickets.