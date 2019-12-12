Yuvraj Singh celebrates 38th birthday; wishes pour in on Twitter and Instagram

Yuvraj Singh

Wishes poured in from all corners as former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 38th birthday today. From batting great Sachin Tendulkar to current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, tweets came in from the entire cricketing community.

Yuvraj Singh was an integral part of the 2007 World Twenty20 in South Africa and the 2011 World Cup in India, cementing his place as one of the darlings of Indian cricket.

The dashing left-hander had his share of ups and downs that included a devastating battle with cancer post his herculean all-round effort in the 2011 World Cup. The International Cricket Council reminded the world with a tweet showcasing his 360-degree hammering of Stuart Broad, hitting the young bowler for six sixes in an over in Durban during the 2007 World Cup. Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement and bid adieu to the game this year on June 10.

The Chandigarh born played 40 Tests, 58 T20Is and 304 One Day Internationals in his 19-year long career scoring a combined total of 11,778 international runs and picking 148 wickets.

Wishing the ‘SUPERSTAR’, a very happy birthday!

May God always keep you healthy and happy in life Yuvi. pic.twitter.com/9IqfweGEvg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2019

A true champion and an inspiration to many, here's wishing @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday🙌🎂🍰#HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/bWtgnxbRyV — BCCI (@BCCI) December 12, 2019

Happy bday Paaji. God bless you. 😊 @YUVSTRONG12 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2019

Happy Birthday Yuvi Paa! Thank you for being like an elder brother to me, a brilliant mentor and an inspiration to millions, including myself. I hope you have a fabulous day and an even better year ahead!@YUVSTRONG12 #HappyBirthdayYuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/KFydQ5uJTx — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 May waheguru bless you with all the happiness,love,peace and everything you want..🤗🤗😘 pic.twitter.com/3gHK93vCz1 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 12, 2019

Yuvi Paaji, many many happy returns of the day. Always remain the way you are, lots of love and good luck 🤗🎉 @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/52pbo0CPKw — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) December 12, 2019

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T W X Y Z , you will find in plenty. But UV is a very one rare one. Happy Birthday dear Yuvi @YUVSTRONG12 . When the going gets tough, Yuvi gets going. Best wishes always and #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/Axznn2XwQg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday Yuvi pa @YUVSTRONG12. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. May you always keep healthy & happy. #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/8ZbqncmOiv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 12, 2019

Birthday wishes to one of the biggest match winner India has ever had @YUVSTRONG12. Enjoy your day prince, have a good one. pic.twitter.com/YlkFsD8yAJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 12, 2019

Happy Birthday mere dost @YUVSTRONG12 ! Wish you happiness and love always. Yuvi chala chal rahi ! #HappyBirthdayYuvi pic.twitter.com/j4KNI40G8e — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 12, 2019

Happy birthday to Yuvraj Singh a superb cricketer and fighter in adverse circumstances Your immense contribution to indian cricket can not be forgotten @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/3ERNEoc59B — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) December 12, 2019