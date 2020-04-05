×
Yuvraj Singh donates ₹50 lakh to PM CARES fund to aid COVID-19 relief

  • The former India all-rounder becomes the latest cricketer to contribute to the relief efforts.
  • Yuvraj joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli among others in a list of cricketers who have contributed to the cause.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 05 Apr 2020, 19:46 IST

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has pledged ₹50 lakh to the PM CARES Fund in order to help the government's efforts in curbing the spread of novel coronavirus.

Yuvraj, who was named as the 2011 World Cup's Man of the Tournament joins a long list of Indian cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli among others who have also contributed to the relief efforts.

The southpaw, who recently came under scrutiny for contributing to the Shahid Afridi Foundation has been involved in some charity work and is the founder of YouWeCan Ventures, which supports cancer patients.

The ace all-rounder is famously known for his record six sixes that he smashed against Stuart Broad during the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, and has played a total of 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India.

The virus continues to take a toll on multiple areas in India, with a total of over 3,300 cases found to be positive and 77 deaths recorded thus far.

The threat of the virus has delayed a number of sporting events, including the Indian Premier League which was pushed to April 15 after the BCCI decided to postpone the event from the originally scheduled date of March 29.

Published 05 Apr 2020, 19:46 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh
