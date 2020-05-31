×
Yuvraj Singh nominates Sachin Tendulkar for a kitchen challenge

  • Yuvraj Singh challenged Sachin Tendulkar to a unique kitchen challenge.
  • The two Indian greats have kept each other and their fans entertained through their online challenges.
Modified 31 May 2020, 15:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh
Former India all-rounder and 2011 CWC winner, Yuvraj Singh nominated Sachin Tendulkar again for a unique and a hilarious-looking 'Keep It Up' Kitchen Challenge.

Yuvraj took to his official Twitter handle to challenge the Master Blaster where he dared him to keep the ball up at least 100 times using Kitchen equipment. Through his post, he reminded Sachin Tendulkar that although he has 100 international centuries, he needed to surpass Singh's 100 counts in the kitchen without breaking kitchen stuff around him.

"Master you have broken so many records on the field time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen! Sorry couldn’t post full video cause it will be too long to count 100 paji back to you hope you don’t break other things in the kitchen @sachin_rt."

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar online battle

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have been keeping each other on their toes through online challenges
Ever since the lockdown started, both Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar have kept each other on their toes and have won over the internet through online challenges promoting social distancing and staying at home.

All cricketing events throughout the world have either been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. IPL 2020, which was set to start from March 29, was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI as they adhered to the government directives.

Earlier, Yuvraj nominated the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, and Harbhajan Singh to complete the designated challenges. However, Sachin Tendulkar has been actively stepping up the game by using different props and equipment.

"In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required. I further nominate master blaster @sachin_rt, hit man @ImRo45 and turbanator @harbhajan_singh @UN@deespeak."
Sachin Tendulkar replied to Yuvraj's earlier challenge by adding a twist to it and completing the challenge blindfolded.

"I am challenging you back @yuvisofficial, but this time with a twist!! All I can ask everyone to do is take care and stay safe!."

Published 31 May 2020, 15:30 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh
