MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli didn't support me like Sourav Ganguly: Yuvraj Singh

The two time World Cup winner picked Sourav Ganguly as his favourite international captain.

Yuvraj acknowledged the fact that it was hard to choose between Ganguly and MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj Singh (left) and MS Dhoni (right)

In a shocking revelation, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has claimed Sourav Ganguly to be the most supportive captain he has ever played under. The World Cup winner expressed his disappointment over the kind of treatment meted out towards him by succeeding captains, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Speaking during a Sportstar podcast, the 38-year old explained why he experienced his best memories under Sourav Ganguly, which helped him grow as a player and as a senior member in the team. However, he described choosing between Ganguly and Dhoni as a very tough task, with the former leader's constant support throughout his career making him a top choice.

"I have played under Sourav (Ganguly) and had a lot of support from him. Then Mahi (MS Dhoni) took over. It’s a difficult choice to make between Sourav and Mahi. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi and Virat (Kohli)."

Yuvraj, who was an under-19 World Cup winner himself, talked about the importance of coaches during the nurturing of the next generation of players. He said that proper guidance had the potential to bring the best out of a player.

"Coaches and seniors have to be in touch with them constantly and tell them there are certain things they can’t do on and off the field. Work harder on their fitness. They really need guidance because they are at a fragile stage. They can either become great players or their careers could break. If they make a mistake they should be told it is not acceptable. I have gone through that stage."

The left-hander last played for India in an ODI against West Indies on June 30, 2017, before retiring in 2019. He played a total of 402 international matches, scoring 11,778 runs and 17 centuries.