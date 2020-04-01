×
Yuvraj Singh picks the toughest bowler he has ever faced

  • Muttiah Muralitharan dismissed Yuvraj Singh five times in 37 matches.
  • Yuvraj played only 40 Test matches and scored 1900 runs, including three centuries.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 01 Apr 2020, 19:29 IST

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh picked former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan as the toughest bowler he ever faced during his playing career. Speaking during a Sportstar podcast, the left-hander stated how he didn't have any clue what the spinner had in store for him and instead, just played with the flow.

He also revealed that former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath troubled him with the away-going delivery but was fortunate enough to have not faced him much.

Muralitharan, meanwhile, dismissed Yuvraj five times in 37 matches but the latter still boasted a healthy average of 41.20 against the off-spinner.

I really struggled against (Muttiah) Muralitharan. Had no clue against him. Glenn (McGrath) would trouble me a lot with the away-going delivery. Luckily I didn’t play much against McGrath because in Test matches I was sitting out and cheering for the seniors.

As for Tests, the all-rounder never could make it big due to the presence of batting heavyweights like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid. He endured a disappointing Test career, playing only 40 matches and scoring 1900 runs in the process. He was also able to score only three centuries in the longest format.

Published 01 Apr 2020, 19:29 IST
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh
