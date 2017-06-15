Yuvraj Singh presented with special memento by Sourav Ganguly ahead of his 300th ODI

Yuvraj Singh will become only the fifth Indian player to take part in 300 ODIs.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 15 Jun 2017, 14:12 IST

Yuvraj Singh will be playing his 300th ODI against Bangladesh in a crucial semi-final

As India take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Yuvraj Singh will become the fifth Indian player to take part in 300 ODIs. Ahead of his milestone match, the 35-year-old all-rounder was presented with a special memento.

He was presented with it by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, under whom he made his ODI debut against Kenya during the ICC Knockout Trophy at Nairobi in 2000.

Speaking about his milestone 300th match, Yuvraj Singh said: “I think it is a big achievement for me to finish 300 games (ODIs) in my career. I think it is a huge honor when I started playing for India, I was just happy just playing one game for India that would have been a big achievement for me. But its come a long way, its' been ups and downs and I'm proud of myself that I've come through and still managed to get to 300. At one stage I was thinking that whether I will play again but I've come a long way.

On what he is looking to do in the semi-final, he said: “Not looking to do anything extraordinary, just contribute to the team's cause. The team is bigger than my landmark,”

In an ODI career that has spanned nearly two decades, Yuvraj Singh has been an integral part of India's major title wins. Whether it was the World T20 in 2007 or his Man of the Series-winning performance in the ICC World Cup 2011, where India lifted the cup for the first time in 28 years, the all-rounder has been part of the Indian side.

He has scored nearly 9,000 runs in ODIs at an average of nearly 37 and a strike rate of nearly 90. When he takes to the field against Bangladesh, he will become only the fifth Indian player after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin to reach the landmark of 300 ODIs. On what will be a special occasion for the all-rounder, India will be hoping that he turns in a special performance and takes India to the final against Pakistan on Sunday (June 18).

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh. With some ominous clouds overhead, India will be looking to make some early inroads in the semi-final.