In Pictures: Yuvraj Singh's journey to 300 ODIs

The journey of one of India's most successful ODI cricketers in pictures.

As India take on Bangladesh in the much-awaited semi-final encounter of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, we are going to witness history in the making. Yuvraj Singh will be walking out for the 300th time in a One Day International.

The man who’s career was supposedly over after his battle with cancer and the man who was dropped from the side on multiple occasions. Yet, he had an answer to it all. Yuvraj’s journey to 300 ODIs has been nothing short of spectacular.

One of the biggest fighters in the Indian cricket team, Yuvraj has defied the odds time and again and proved himself on the big stage. He has taken India to numerous victories over his illustrious career which has spanned over 15 years.

He becomes only the 5th Indian to do so and joins the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, and Mohammad Azharrudin in the 300 club.

Let’s take a look at Yuvraj Singh’s magnificent journey to 300 ODIs in pictures.