No NOCs for Indian players to play T20 leagues, Yuvraj Singh's case a one-off, says CoA

Yuvraj Singh featured in the recently concluded Global T20 League tournament

What's the story?

A member of BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) has confirmed that the decision to allow former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to play in the Global T20 League was an exception and that no other Indian players may get a No Objection Certificate in the future.

In case you didn't know...

When the BCCI gave Yuvraj Singh a No Objection Certificate to play in the Global T20 League of Canada, a lot of players on the fringes of the Indian cricketing circuit and who haven't featured for India lately, heaved a sigh of relief. It seemed like more and more Indian players would now be allowed to feature in foreign T20 leagues.

The BCCI has a strict policy of denying its players from featuring in T20 leagues outside India. However, Yuvraj had gotten an approval under special conditions.

The heart of the matter

Talking to IANS, a member of the CoA said,

"What happened in Yuvraj's case was a one-off and we aren't looking at handing out any NOCs at present for playing in foreign leagues. We discussed the matter, but felt no action is required to be taken on the issue."

BCCI officials were surprised with the move as they thought that there should have been a more consistent approach. An official from the board told IANS that there is no consistency under the current administration in the board.

Another BCCI official expressed his views on the matter and said that a player does not retire geographically. He opined,

"To be honest, you don't retire geographically. You either retire or you don't. If some country is permitting retired players to play in T20 leagues, that is an ICC issue. The ICC wishes to be ignorant on such issues. But as far as this U-turn is concerned, it is wrong."

What's next?

It will be intriguing to see what happens next as a lot of Indian players might have been looking to follow the path taken by Yuvraj and participate in foreign T20 leagues.