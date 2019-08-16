×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

No NOCs for Indian players to play T20 leagues, Yuvraj Singh's case a one-off, says CoA

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
105   //    16 Aug 2019, 15:04 IST

Yuvraj Singh featured in the recently concluded Global T20 League tournament
Yuvraj Singh featured in the recently concluded Global T20 League tournament

What's the story?

A member of BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) has confirmed that the decision to allow former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to play in the Global T20 League was an exception and that no other Indian players may get a No Objection Certificate in the future.

In case you didn't know...

When the BCCI gave Yuvraj Singh a No Objection Certificate to play in the Global T20 League of Canada, a lot of players on the fringes of the Indian cricketing circuit and who haven't featured for India lately, heaved a sigh of relief. It seemed like more and more Indian players would now be allowed to feature in foreign T20 leagues.

The BCCI has a strict policy of denying its players from featuring in T20 leagues outside India. However, Yuvraj had gotten an approval under special conditions.

The heart of the matter

Talking to IANS, a member of the CoA said,

"What happened in Yuvraj's case was a one-off and we aren't looking at handing out any NOCs at present for playing in foreign leagues. We discussed the matter, but felt no action is required to be taken on the issue."

BCCI officials were surprised with the move as they thought that there should have been a more consistent approach. An official from the board told IANS that there is no consistency under the current administration in the board.

Another BCCI official expressed his views on the matter and said that a player does not retire geographically. He opined,

"To be honest, you don't retire geographically. You either retire or you don't. If some country is permitting retired players to play in T20 leagues, that is an ICC issue. The ICC wishes to be ignorant on such issues. But as far as this U-turn is concerned, it is wrong."

What's next?

It will be intriguing to see what happens next as a lot of Indian players might have been looking to follow the path taken by Yuvraj and participate in foreign T20 leagues.

Tags:
Global T20 Canada 2019 Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 25 Jul
TOR 159/5 (20.0 ov)
VAN 162/2 (17.2 ov)
Vancouver Knights won by 8 wickets
TOR VS VAN live score
Match 2 | Sat, 27 Jul
MON 135/3 (12.0 ov)
WIH 111/5 (12.0 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 24 runs
MON VS WIH live score
Match 3 | Sat, 27 Jul
EDM 191/6 (19.0 ov)
TOR 192/8 (17.5 ov)
Toronto Nationals won by 2 wickets
EDM VS TOR live score
Match 4 | Sun, 28 Jul
MON 101/10 (18.2 ov)
BRW 102/0 (6.4 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 10 wickets
MON VS BRW live score
Match 5 | Sun, 28 Jul
VAN 208/5 (20.0 ov)
WIH 210/3 (15.2 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 7 wickets
VAN VS WIH live score
Match 6 | Mon, 29 Jul
BRW 207/5 (20.0 ov)
EDM 180/9 (20.0 ov)
Brampton Wolves won by 27 runs
BRW VS EDM live score
Match 7 | Mon, 29 Jul
TOR 216/7 (20.0 ov)
WIH 217/7 (20.0 ov)
Winnipeg Hawks won by 3 wickets
TOR VS WIH live score
Match 8 | Tue, 30 Jul
VAN 276/3 (20.0 ov)
MON
No Result
VAN VS MON live score
Match 9 | Wed, 31 Jul
EDM 153/10 (19.3 ov)
MON 154/6 (19.4 ov)
Montreal Tigers won by 4 wickets
EDM VS MON live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
Physical Disability World Series
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us