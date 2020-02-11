Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi back India vs Pakistan bilateral series to happen

Both Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi gave their views on India-Pakistan bilateral series.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is like no other in the cricketing world. With both sets of fans equally passionate about their team, the India-Pakistan games always promise to be entertaining. Over the years, the two teams have dished out some fantastic games but they haven't faced each other in a bilateral series for quite a while.

Seven years ago was the last time when the two nations went head to head in a bilateral series when Pakistan had toured India for three ODIs and two T20Is. With the diplomatic relations between the two nations not being cordial, the two cricketing boards have not had a discussion about the possibility of a bilateral series any time soon.

But former star all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi have lived through the thrill of India-Pakistan matches and they believe that a bilateral series between the two nations must take place sooner rather than later. Afridi told Sport360,

“I think, if India and Pakistan were to have a series, it will be something bigger than the Ashes. However, we don’t seem to get it. We are letting politics get in the way of people’s love for this sport and their wish to come together.”

Yuvraj backed Afridi's words and gave his perspective of how beneficial India-Pakistan games will be for the game of cricket. He said,

" I remember playing against Pakistan in 2004, 2006 and 2008 in bilateral series. These days yeah, there has not been enough of that. But these things are not in our hands. We play cricket for the love of the sport. We cannot choose which country to play against ourselves. But what I can say is that the more India v Pakistan cricket there is, the better it is for the sport.”