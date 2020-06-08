Yuvraj Singh trolls Gautam Gambhir with a hilarious comment on Twitter

Yuvraj Singh has poked fun at Gautam Gambhir's serious demeanour.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has often been trolled for wearing a serious expression on his face at almost all times. The southpaw, who played a crucial role in two of India’s World Cup victories – the T20 World Cup in 2007 and 2011 World Cup, was hardly spotted smiling on the field.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who is quite active on microblogging site Twitter, recently shared a serious face in his latest post. He captioned it with: "After seeing myself edging an outswinging ball straight to the slip!” The caption was followed by a laughing emoji.

Gambhir’s former teammate Yuvraj Singh was quick to comment on the post. Yuvi wrote, "Chalo at least your imoji (emoji) has smiled".

Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year, has been very active on social media ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 began in India and a lockdown was imposed.

During the lockdown, the southpaw has held a few Instagram live sessions with the likes of Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma. Yuvi was also caught in a couple of controversies recently, first for donating money to Shahid Afridi’s charity, and then for making an alleged casteist remark at Yuzvendra Chahal.

After retirement, he made himself available for franchise cricket tournaments around the world. The last tournament that he played was the Global T20 Canada last year, in which he featured for the Toronto Nationals.

Gambhir, too, has been frequently giving interviews during the lockdown. He assumed the role of a BJP leader last year, and meanwhile also continues to serve Indian cricket as a commentator. Gambhir scored 4154 and 5238 runs in Tests and ODIs respectively, and remains one of the best batsmen in Indian cricket history.