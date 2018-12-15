Yuvraj Singh unlikely to attract much interest in the IPL auction

Yuvraj Singh was released by Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 2019 IPL

The 2019 IPL auction is just over a couple of days away and the franchises would be already gearing themselves up for the event that will take place in Jaipur on December 18. As many as 346 players will be going under the hammer and the franchises can pick a maximum of 70 players. Out of the 346, as many as 221 players are Indians and the demand for them could be higher keeping the availability of overseas players in mind.

Jaydev Unadkat, with a base price of 1.5 crore INR, has the highest base price among the Indians followed by the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Axar Patel etc. who have set a price of 1 crore. But, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Ishant Sharma might not attract much interest from the franchises.

"There are no emotions when we go into the auctions looking to build our side. We all know about someone like Yuvraj’s form and fitness so far this season. All franchises will do their homework well,” Delhi Capitals’s co-owner Parth Jindal had told CricketNext.

"Any franchise that picks Shami will expect him to lead their attack but if he has to be rested for half the tournament then teams will much rather opt for younger pacemen like Barinder Sran or Mohit Sharma or Varun Aaron. Ishant Sharma like Yuvraj looks over the hill for the IPL format. I’ll be surprised if he generates interest going by his past IPL record and the fact that he went unsold last year," Amrit Mathur, the former CEO of Delhi franchise, told CricketNext.

Most of the franchises are in need of a local middle-order batsman and a local fast bowler which gives both Yuvraj and Ishant an advantage of getting picked but like the wise men, who will be bidding for the teams are saying, it won't be surprising if one of them, if not both, remains unsold ahead of the 2019 IPL.

