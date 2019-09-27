×
Yuvraj Singh wants India to try a different captain in T20Is to manage Virat Kohli's workload

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
88   //    27 Sep 2019, 23:09 IST

Yuvraj Singh feels there is too much workload on Virat Kohli
Yuvraj Singh feels there is too much workload on Virat Kohli

What's the story?

Former Indian all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh has said that India should try split captaincy in international cricket because of the strenuous nature of the job to lead the side in all the three formats. He even opened up about Rohit Sharma's place in the Indian Test team during this interview.

The background

Though the concept of having different captains for different formats of the game has become popular, India have never welcomed the idea. When Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the leader of the team, he led the side in all the formats until he retired from Tests. There was split captaincy in the Indian team for a while however, the team management soon decided to hand over the reins of the limited-overs team to Virat Kohli.

The opening position of the Indian Test team has always been a matter of concern ever since the team management decided to do away with the pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. Now, the selection committee has decided to use established limited-overs opener, Rohit Sharma in the longest format of the game.

The heart of the matter

During his interview with Aaj Tak, the Mumbai Indians star stated that -

"Earlier there were only two formats so it was easy for a captain to manage. Now there are 3 formats, If the load on Virat is more than maybe they should try somebody else for the shorter formats. Rohit has been very successful." 

He added that the team management needs to manage Virat Kohli's workload as he has been the best batsman of the team. Yuvraj also batted for Rohit Sharma's inclusion as an opener in the Test team. He felt that Rohit deserves the same number of chances that KL Rahul received.

"Now if you are making Rohit Sharma open in Tests, you should give him 6 Tests and tell him Rohit, you have got 10-12 innings, go and play your game, nobody will say anything. You gave so many chances to KL Rahul, so whoever is your opener, give him those 6 Test matches so that he can go and express his game."

What's next?

India will host South Africa in a three-match Test series with the first Test scheduled to commence on 2nd October.

India vs South Africa 2019 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Virat Kohli
