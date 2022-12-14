Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Akram wish Andrew Flintoff a speedy recovery after former England cricketer is injured in car crash

The cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff a speedy recovery after he suffered injuries in a car crash. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar were among those who tweeted in concern after hearing of Flintoff’s accident.

As per British media reports, Flintoff, who celebrated his birthday on December 6, had to be airlifted to the hospital, following an accident while he was filming for the BBC television show "Top Gear”. According to BCC News, the former all-rounder was given medical care before being transferred to a hospital.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Yuvraj, who had his heated battles with Flintoff on the cricket field, wished the retired player a speedy recovery.

Akram hoped the accident wasn’t serious and prayed for Flintoff to get well soon. Here is a compilation of some Twitter reactions from the cricketing fraternity following the news of the car crash:

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 ‍🩹 Wishing you a speedy recovery Freddie @flintoff11 ! Hope you feel well and get back into action real soon‍🩹 Wishing you a speedy recovery Freddie @flintoff11! Hope you feel well and get back into action real soon ❤️‍🩹

Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive I have just heard Freddie, hope it wasn't serious, get well soon buddy, all the prayers... @flintoff11 I have just heard Freddie, hope it wasn't serious, get well soon buddy, all the prayers... @flintoff11

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Just heard about car crash of @flintoff11 . I really wish & pray that he is not in danger and he recovers soon. Really concerned. Just heard about car crash of @flintoff11 . I really wish & pray that he is not in danger and he recovers soon. Really concerned.

Herschelle Gibbs @hershybru Heard that @flintoff11 crashed while filming for top gear.. hope is ok Heard that @flintoff11 crashed while filming for top gear.. hope is ok💪💪

BBC shares details of Andrew Flintoff’s accident

Sharing an official update over Flintoff’s accident, BBC confirmed that he had been hurt while filming for the show “Top Gear”. The incident occurred at the test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. According to some media reports, his injuries are not said to be life-threatening in nature. A BBC spokesperson said:

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

Flintoff had earlier been involved in an accident when he crashed into a market stall in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in February 2019. The 45-year-old had joined as "Top Gear" host in the same year. He co-stars in the show with Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

One of cricket’s most enigmatic characters, Flintoff represented England in 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s. He was the star of the team’s historic 2005 Ashes triumph, contributing significantly with both bat and ball.

