Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma engage in banter on Instagram

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 2

The banter between Indian cricket team players on social media is becoming increasingly common these days. Most of them are active on Twitter and Instagram where they post off-field stories.

Yuzvendra Chahal is among those who takes part in these banters regularly, mostly with the vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The leg-spinner posted a picture with teammate Shreyas Iyer. “Got your back always,” Chahal wrote in the caption.

The India opener decided to have some fun as he responded to the post saying - “Apna sambal le pehele (watch your back first)."

Chahal, however, came back with an even smarter comment which read, “Missing me coz u not here, so don’t be jealous next pic soon with you."

Coming back to the on-going series, India have lost the first two ODIs against New Zealand and will now look at a consolation win when they play the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

Having nothing to lose except avoiding a whitewash, India could give a chance to Rishabh Pant, who has warmed the bench throughout the tour so far. They could also experiment with Manish Pandey, who performed well in the T20Is but did not feature in the first two ODIs.