×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma engage in banter on Instagram 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 10 Feb 2020, 22:08 IST

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 2
New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 2

The banter between Indian cricket team players on social media is becoming increasingly common these days. Most of them are active on Twitter and Instagram where they post off-field stories.

Yuzvendra Chahal is among those who takes part in these banters regularly, mostly with the vice-captain Rohit Sharma. The leg-spinner posted a picture with teammate Shreyas Iyer. “Got your back always,” Chahal wrote in the caption.

The India opener decided to have some fun as he responded to the post saying - “Apna sambal le pehele (watch your back first)."

Chahal, however, came back with an even smarter comment which read, “Missing me coz u not here, so don’t be jealous next pic soon with you."


Enter caption
Enter caption


Coming back to the on-going series, India have lost the first two ODIs against New Zealand and will now look at a consolation win when they play the third and final ODI at the Bay Oval on Tuesday.

Having nothing to lose except avoiding a whitewash, India could give a chance to Rishabh Pant, who has warmed the bench throughout the tour so far. They could also experiment with Manish Pandey, who performed well in the T20Is but did not feature in the first two ODIs.

Published 10 Feb 2020, 22:08 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us